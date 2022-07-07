Puente Hills Hyundai profiled in the 1st of Winnow Showcase Series

Puente Hills Hyundai WinnowPro Technologies

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WinnowPro today announced the launch of its “Winnow Showcase Series”, a comprehensive review of industry leaders focused on identifying innovative and successful practices by leading businesses in targeted industries. The current effort brings attention to automotive dealerships in pursuit of superior performance amongst peers. The field will include over 15,000 dealerships serving popular automotive brands across the United States.

Leading criteria under review include but are not limited to competitive intelligence and positioning, improved customer interactions, skill enhancement through continuous staff training and evaluation, immediacy of relevant information and response, and ultimately a superior overall customer experience. In its first profile reveal, the series showcases Puente Hills Hyundai.

Over the past ten years this dealership has established a strong track record of obtaining significant awards securing its position as one of the top selling Hyundai dealerships in the Nation.

Located in one of the most competitive areas in southern California, Puente Hills Hyundai, part of a family of leading dealerships serving a local population of 1.8 million among the 3.8 million residents of Los Angeles County. Their accomplishments include:

- CarGurus Award for customer service with a 4 out of 5 star rating.

- DealerRater’s Consumer Satisfaction Award - 2017 - 2018 - 2021and with an overall. 4.7 review rating.

- Carfax 2020 Top Rated Dealer with 4.8 rating, and

- Edmunds 5 Star Award in Customer Service.

The dealership prides itself in exemplary customer service and innovation - this is why they are investing heavily in constructing new premises with a focus on integration the latest technologies into their processes to better serve their clients in the San Gabriel Valley.

"Our goal is to provide exemplary service to all customers that we interact with, and our goal continues to be the industry leader in customer service. The addition of WinnowChat has fortified yet another aspect of our pursuit in this regard." Greg Kern Sales Director at Puente Hills Hyundai.

The WinnowPro study identified the dealership's relentless focus on superior customer experience, specifically through the adoption of innovative tools explicitly designed for that purpose. Among these is the adoption of the smart Chatbot, WinnowChat.

"We are trying to make all the innovative changes needed to make the customer experience as easy and effective as possible, whether the customer comes into the dealership or interacts with us from home or at work." Mike Lee GM of Puente Hills Hyundai.



About Puente Hills Hyundai

Puente Hills Hyundai is an automotive company based out of City Of Industry, California, United States. Established in 2009, Puente Hills Hyundai is the largest Hyundai Dealer in the County and #1 Volume Hyundai Dealer in their District for 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019.

About WinnowPro

WinnowPro is a Silicon Valley based technology provider of readily-accessible next generation Digital Retailing Tools & technology-powered services for efficient resource allocation and results management to bridge the gap between changing customer expectations, traditional sales & marketing practices and a rapidly accelerating digital capabilities.