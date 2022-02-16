WinnowPro Launches DrivePro Chat

A Gamechanger for Leading Automotive Dealerships

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- WinnowPro, technology provider to several industries, today announced the public launch of its AI-powered marketing communication and sales platform, DrivePro, to serve automotive consumers seeking instant information on availability of makes and models of vehicles at dealerships.

DrivePro has been developed to address the shortcomings of the currently prevalent manual chat systems deployed at auto dealerships. These legacy systems fail to provide consistent, fast, and accurate information to prospects looking for their next vehicle. Our DrivePro platform looks to bring consumer friendly tools which are widely deployed in e-commerce to bring a similar customer experience to vehicle shoppers.

Using Natural Language Processing and complimentary options for multiple choice navigation, DrivePro provides an intuitive, smooth, and superior consumer experience leading to the selection of a specific vehicle, including full details, as well as recommendations of alternatives in case of unavailable inventory.

DrivePro distinguishes itself by the background integrations of data sources that enable search, exploration, and identification of desired makes and models in real-time. Available 24/7/365 – the platform offers the ease and comfort that today’s consumers demand. The Omni-channel DrivePro platform can integrate with various social messaging platforms to extend the dealership reach to interact with their prospects and customers on their preferred channels.

A Capgemini survey showed over the next three years, 70% of consumers, on average, will replace their visits to dealerships with their voice/chat assistants. “DrivePro’s early adoptions by leading dealerships in the Bay Area provided us with the required Beta feedback to ensure a winning product that enhances customer experience and superior service demanded by those dealerships” noted David Saedi, WinnowPro CEO.

Early adopters of this platform include leading OEM dealers such as Toyota, GM, Ford, Hyundai, and Genesis as well as independent dealerships.

“Side by side comparison of existing chat products left no doubt about the superior performance of DrivePro and we lost no time in implementing it at 3 of our dealerships,” said Greg Kern, Director of Puente Hills Hyundai, Laguna Niguel Hyundai, Genesis of Laguna Niguel, and Laguna Niguel Auto Group.



Product demonstrations can be arranged by picking an available 30-minute slot here or by contacting sales@winnowpro.com

The current release focuses on Sales Lead generation and a later version, expected in Q3 2022, will focus on Service to complete a dealership DrivePro experience.

About WinnowPro

Founded in 2018 and named Most Promising Google Marketing Company of 2020 by CIOReview, WinnowPro is the provider of readily accessible next generation Digital Retailing Tools & Systems for efficient resource allocation and results management to bridge the gap between traditional sales & marketing practices and a rapidly accelerating digital world.



