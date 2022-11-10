Replay Partners With Unstoppable Domains, Enables Exclusive Rewards for Web3 Streaming Service Rewarded.tv
Replay Users can sync their Unstoppable Domains accounts in one-click, giving users the chance to earn exclusive Unstoppable badges and rewards.
Replay is the kind of disruptive web3 platform that makes it the perfect candidate for Unstoppable Domain integration. ”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Replay, the blockchain platform that’s reimagining video for web3, today announced a partnership with Unstoppable Domains, the leading platform for web3 digital identity with more than 2.7 million registered NFT domains. Unstoppable Domains empowers users across web3 platforms with a simple, unified log-in for managing payments, sending crypto, and everything in-between. The partnership sees Unstoppable Domains integrated fully into Replay Dashboard, enabling any user to link their existing wallets to their unique Unstoppable domain.
Users who sign-up for Replay via the Unstoppable Domains community will receive limited-time exclusive rewards, including a unique “Unstoppable Badge” on their Replay account. Users earn RPLAY tokens and other rewards by watching films, series and live TV on Replay-enabled streaming apps, like web3 streaming service Rewarded.tv, through a proprietary gamification ecosystem by introducing leaderboards, watch parties and more.
Users who join Replay from Unstoppable Domains will also be eligible to claim a free Unstoppable PLAYTATO NFT. PLAYTATOES - generative couch potato NFTs with personality and superpowers - unlock perks on Rewarded.tv based on trait rarity. Rare NFTs may offer exclusive content unlock, the opportunity to earn RPLAY Rewards multipliers and more!
“We’re so excited to be revealing this strategic partnership to both the Replay and Unstoppable Domain communities,” said Replay CEO Krish Arvapally. “With Rewarded.tv, we’re bringing fun back to TV with gamification - introducing leaderboards and challenges that give users the chance to show-off their fandom, with highly-personalized user dashboards and rewards. By enabling simple unified log-in across web3 platforms, Unstoppable Domains was an obvious choice of partner.”
“Replay is the kind of disruptive web3 platform that makes it the perfect candidate for Unstoppable Domain integration,” said Sandy Carter, SVP and Channel Chief at Unstoppable Domains. “Unstoppable Domains makes Web3 more seamless and intuitive, so the Replay team can focus on reimagining the way we stream TV.”
Replay users can link or create their Unstoppable Domain accounts now by simply clicking on the “Unstoppable Domain” button built-in to their Replay Dashboard. Unstoppable Domain users looking to receive an exclusive Unstoppable Badge and become eligible for a free PLAYATO NFT giveaway on Rewarded.tv can sign-up via the Unstoppable Domains Integration Store.
