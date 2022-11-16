“Join Mrs. Claus and her Friends”

Submit Release
SUMMERLIN, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to Mrs. Claus' 24 Day Advent Calendar for kids. Now thru December 24th,2022, join Mrs. Claus and her puppet friends as they entertain children of every age. Mrs. Claus will share songs, show you how to make fun holiday decorations and edible Christmas trees, draw snowflakes and much more. Become a member for $19.95 and gain access to all the videos and templates for puzzles, coloring pages, and games. Sing along with an array of puppet friends sure to delight children and their parents. Get the latest news from the North Pole, and gossip too.

Nancy Jean Gray (Mrs. Claus) is an active award-winning professional entertainer and actress. She has been a performing member of Hollywood’s Magic Castle since 1999. Performer and actress, Nancy Jean Gray is a magician, ventriloquist, puppeteer, storyteller, face painter and balloon artist, and has delighted children with her talents from Florida to California. She holds a BFA in Theatre Arts from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Nancy had performed at many private and corporate functions during her career as an entertainer. She has been acknowledged by the US Congress with several awards for her work with children. Ms. Gray has taught theatre and puppetry throughout her career and was an instructor for the Hollywood Arts
Council’s Project SOAR.

Click The Links Below To Become a Member Today!
https://www.TheHolidayLady.net
https://www.TheHolidayLadyLLC.com

Mrs. Claus - Nancy Jean Gray, Representative
24 Day Advent Calendar
+1 702-754-8845
email us here

