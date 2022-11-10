Georgia Elects Four Muslims to State Senate and House
EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia voters elects Ms. Nabila Islam to State Senate, Ms. Ruwa Romman to State House, Mr. Farooq Mughal to State House and Mr. Sheikh Rahman to State Senate in mid-term election, 2022.
“Georgian have made history in the United States of America of inclusiveness and openness to minorities by electing four Muslims to Georgia capital,” Said Rahim Shah Akhunkhail, founder of Voices of Muslims (VoM).
The Voices of Muslims (VoM) is a grass-root organization of Muslim Americans encouraging participation of Muslims and Non- Muslims in our democracy for better quality of life, religious freedom, universal justice and human rights, racial equality, equal economic opportunities, voting rights and anti-islamophobia narrative.
The 2022 election results in Georgia provide a major boost to the members of minority community through election of several highly qualified candidates who ran for legislature offices. “Georgia has a very interconnected business and professional Muslim community of over 75,000 registered voters. The financial and voter strength of Muslims can play a decisive factor in key races across the state,” Said Emmad Sabah, Vice President VoM.
“Our strength lies in being united to fight the root causes of injustice by promoting free practice of worship for all religions, and work towards a nation that does not discriminate on the basis of color, religion, ethnicity, gender, or economic status”, Said Dr. Altaf Lal, Secretary of VoM.
U.S. Muslims, a highly diverse and quickly growing minority, contributed an estimated US$4.3 billion in total donations to mostly nonreligious causes over the course of the year. https://theconversation.com/us-muslims-gave-more-to-charity-than-other-americans-in-2020-170689. Muslim Americans gave more to charity, donating an average of $3,200, in 2020, versus $1,905 for other respondents. They also differed from non-Muslims in many ways. For example, nearly 8.5% of their contributions supported civil rights causes, compared with 5.3% of the general public.
“Unfortunately, campaigns now a day are very expensive and require significant investment to win. VoM recognizes the generosity of Muslims and encourage them to give minimum 15% of their giving to political contributions to make a positive impact,” said Rahim Shah Akhunkhail.
ABOUT THE VoM. The Voices of Muslims (VoM) is a grass-root organization of Muslim Americans encouraging participation of Muslims and Non- Muslims in our democracy for better quality of life, religious freedom, universal justice and human rights, racial equality, equal economic opportunities, voting rights and anti-islamophobia narrative.
