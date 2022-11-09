FDLE arrests Washington County man for forgery, false representation

November 9, 2022PANAMA CITY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Daryl Gary Boehlke, 55, of Chipley, October 26 on one count each of uttering a forged note, forgery, and obtaining a promissory note by false representation, all third-degree felonies. After he bonded out, agents arrested Boehlke yesterday for two counts of forgery and two counts of false verification under the Florida Pawnbroker Act (a second-degree felony).In February 2022, the FDLE Panama City Field Office began an investigation into allegations that a man calling himself Declan Quinn was living under an assumed name and committing fraudulent transactions in and around the 14Judicial Circuit. Agents were able to identify Quinn as Daryl Gary Boehlke, a convicted felon from Wisconsin.The investigation showed that Boehlke, posing as an Irish immigrant and former member of the Irish Army, won the position of HOA Board of Directors president for his Washington County neighborhood under his false identity. Agents found that he fraudulently obtained a $17,000 loan from a neighbor, signing a notarized promissory note under his fictitious name to repay the loan, which he failed to do.Investigators also found that Boehlke fraudulently presented a fictitious Irish passport as his identification when pawning items for more than $1,000 in Bay County.The initial charges and arrest were for offenses Boehlke committed in Washington County, while those he was arrested on yesterday were for offenses committed in Bay County. As a result of FDLE’s investigation, Boehlke was charged by the Florida Highway Patrol on October 26 for additional crimes in their purview.

Boehlke was booked into the Washington County Jail on a no-bond status pending first appearance in the October 26 arrest. He was booked into Bay County Jail yesterday on a no-bond status pending first appearance in yesterday’s arrest. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 14th Judicial Circuit.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001