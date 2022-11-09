US Route 2 E and Dole Hill Danville by Sugar Ridge Campground

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2E at the intersection of Dole Hill Rd in Danville is experiencing delays in the area of Sugar Ridge Campground due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

