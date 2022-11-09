Wednesday, November 9
Student killed in Ingraham High School shooting; suspect arrested
A student was shot and killed Tuesday at Ingraham High School, inciting fear among students and drawing hundreds of parents to the school’s North Seattle campus. The suspect was arrested on a Metro bus about an hour after the gunfire rang out in a hallway during school hours Tuesday morning. Many details remained unclear hours later, but Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brent Jones said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted attack” and that officials “have no reason to believe this was part of a bigger plan.” Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Greg Gilbert)
Tacoma officers charged in Ellis killing added to list of police with credibility issues
The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office added the three Tacoma police officers charged in the March 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis to a list of law enforcement with credibility issues this month, according to a spokesperson. The prosecutor’s Potential Impeachment evidence files, commonly known as Brady material, for officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine include charging documents filed by the state Attorney General’s Office in May 2021, which cite video and witness accounts of the officers beating Ellis, who did not fight back, prior to his death from a lack of oxygen. Continue reading at The News Tribune. (Jared Brown)
Abortion rights advocates score major midterm victories across the country
Voters across the country delivered a series of decisive victories for abortion rights on Tuesday in the first nationwide election since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The string of abortion rights successes affirmed a political trend that emerged in August, two months after the fall of Roe, when voters in conservative Kansas rejected an antiabortion amendment similar to the one that was defeated in Kentucky. Network exit polls also found that almost 3 in 10 voters nationally said abortion was the most important issue in their vote, and that about 4 in 10 voters nationally said they were “angry” that Roe was overturned. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Ryan C. Hermens)
Associated Press
Several US states officially ban slavery, but not all
Aberdeen Daily World
Live Coverage: Election 2022
Capital Press
Washington sets another heat record in October
Columbian
Editorial: In Our View: Rent control won’t fix state’s housing shortage
The Daily News
How Cowlitz County voted in early midterm election results
Everett Herald
2022 general election results for Snohomish County
Comment: Yes, the ballot count is slow; but it can be trusted
Comment: Concerned for U.S. murder rate? Focus on gun safety
News Tribune
Five things we learned in Pierce County from WA’s initial general election results
After guilty plea, ex-Pierce County sheriff’s sergeant abandons skewed investigation claims
Accusations of racism marred a high school football game. Shocked? You shouldn’t be
Olympian
Days Inn hotel in Lacey will be converted into housing for homeless, partners announce
Puget Sound Business Journal
SBA proposes expanding lender network, streamlining loan process
Inflation is outpacing pay growth nationally — but not in these metros
Seattle Medium
Period Poverty Is A Public Health Crisis That Is Often Ignored
King County And King County Police Officer’s Guild Reach Terms On New Agreement
Social Isolation Can Have A Negative Impact On The Incarcerated And Those Re-Entering Society
Big Twitter Layoffs In Seattle, U.S. – Some Asked Back
Seattle Times
WA election results 2022: Seattle, King County, U.S. Congress and more
Snow, rain in Cascades closes WA’s Highway 20 for the season
An Eastside-only light-rail line? Here’s why it might happen
Sol De Yakima
Votan 37% de electores en el condado de Yakima hasta la noche de las elecciones
Spokesman Review
Volunteers of America to close Hope House in January
Spokane Public Schools scrutinizes learning progress as district finds kids’ math skills stalling
Washington Post
Meta laying off 11,000 as tech industry slashes jobs
Ukraine live briefing: Russia announces retreat from city of Kherson
Facing constraints at home, U.S. makes pitch for corporate climate funding abroad
Yakima Herald-Republic
Thousands of Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilize at Yakima Training Center
CWU president charts course in State of University
Editorial: Take a moment to pause on Veterans Day
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Live, updated results for the top 2022 general election races in Washington state
Student killed in shooting at Ingraham High School in north Seattle
Washington state organizations hold art contest to highlight invasive species, how to contain them
Record number of defendants with mental illness ‘decompensating’ in Washington jails
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Student shot at Ingraham High School in north Seattle dies, person in custody
KUOW Public Radio
Frigid temps to chill Western Washington this week
KXLY (ABC)
North Cascades Highway closed for season due to weather
NW Public Radio
Measure 112 passes, removing slavery language from Oregon Constitution
Washington, Oregon leaders still waiting to hear from President Biden on Hanford funds
Reducing collisions between ships and whales? There’s apps for that, but they need work
MyNorthwest
Judge: AG has authority to investigate potential race discrimination by auto insurers
West Seattle Blog
UPDATE: Big West Seattle power outage hits 10,000+ homes, businesses, schools; tree limb blamed
TUESDAY MORNING: Support/oppose these two West Seattle additions for the city budget? Time to speak up