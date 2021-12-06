Encore AMC Partners Advises BlueViolet Networks in its Sale to Cook & Boardman Group
Encore AMC Partners is pleased to announce it has served as the exclusive advisor to BlueViolet Networks in a sale transaction with Cook & Boardman Group LLC.
BlueViolet Networks is proud to join Cook & Boardman as they continue to transform the security and systems integration industry.”FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encore AMC Partners ("EAMC") is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive advisor and management consultancy to BlueViolet Networks (“BVN”) in a sale transaction with Cook & Boardman Group (“C&B”), a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. Headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, BVN is a leading security and systems integrator providing a wide range of services including enterprise communications, access control and intelligent surveillance systems to educational, governmental, distribution and hospitality clients throughout North America.
— BVN founder and CEO, John Paul
“We are excited to welcome BlueViolet to the Cook & Boardman family of companies,” said Darrin Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of C&B. “They are highly regarded for their technical expertise and excellent customer service, and they will play a key role in our plans to extend our security integration services nationwide. We look forward to providing their employees with additional resources and expanded opportunities across our organization.”
“BlueViolet Networks is a full-service provider that supports our clients with a staff of consultants, project managers, trainers, and highly skilled, expert engineers,” noted company founder and CEO John Paul. “This model has served us well and we see the same commitment to excellence in Cook & Boardman. We are proud to join C&B as they continue to transform the security and systems integration industry.” The company will continue to operate under the BlueViolet name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.
BVN selected Encore AMC to serve as its M&A intermediary in the transaction. John Paul added, “We were fortunate to have the EAMC team represent us in this major event in our company’s history. The team managed a multi-phased approach, providing guidance throughout the transaction process. We are delighted with the outcome.
About Blue Violet Networks
Founded in 1979, BlueViolet Networks provides a unique, all-in-one focus on voice and video/access control technologies, including a range of services in enterprise communications, contact center and access control & intelligence surveillance solutions, serving customers across a spectrum of industries. For additional information, visit www.bluevioletnetworks.com.
About Cook & Boardman Group
Cook & Boardman is the nation’s leading distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company is also one of the nation’s fastest growing providers of integrated security solutions - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.
The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office, and hospitality sectors from more than 65 locations across 21 states and nationwide through its ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com.
About Encore AMC Partners
Encore AMC specializes in advisory, M&A and consulting for a wide range of industries to the small to middle market with professionals serving its clients across the United States. Offering a depth of advisory services, EAMC helps its clients meet their sale, acquisition, capitalization, and strategic growth objectives as well as providing interim executive leadership. Additional information on EAMC is available at www.encoreamc.partners.
