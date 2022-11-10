WireFX Teams Up with Corpay to Drive FX Payments for Financial Institutions
We are excited to integrate Corpay into the WireFX platform to give our mutual clients a single platform to drive FX origination across their digital channels.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WireFX, a Minnesota-based fintech startup, is pleased to add Corpay, a FLEETCOR® (NYSE: FLT) brand and global leader in business payments, to its tailored liquidity provider network to process FX and international payments for banks and credit unions in a new partnership. Corpay will bring its expansive cross-border payment capabilities to WireFX’s compliance-led, end-to-end payments platform.
The combined solution will power international payment origination and processing across each financial institution’s digital channels– online banking, branches, call centers, and the wire room. This is expected to help banks and credit unions to transform their wire and FX processes to offer their customers and members a seamless global payments experience and unleash new revenue opportunities.
“We are excited to integrate Corpay into the WireFX platform to give our mutual clients a single platform to drive FX origination across their digital channels,” said Jeff Althaus, WireFX President & CEO. “We look forward to working with Corpay to help our FI clients increase cross-border flows and FX revenue.”
“Corpay is excited to launch our integrated partnership with WireFX and to provide Financial Institutions the opportunity to enhance their offering through new FX and cross-border payment options,” said Chris Morris, SVP, Enterprise Sales & Partnerships, Corpay Cross-Border. “The Corpay Cross-Border Solutions team looks forward to a valuable partnership.”
About WireFX|
WireFX is a payments technology platform that serves financial institutions and technology providers - a fintech for fintechs. Our easy-to-integrate technology stack transforms the global payment process, allowing companies to support domestic and international payments, virtual accounts, and embedded compliance workflows on demand. As a result, our clients see improved customer satisfaction and increased revenues. For more information visit wirefx.com.
About Corpay|
Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. To learn more, please visit https://payments.corpay.com/cross-border.
“Corpay” (a Fleetcor (NYSE: FLT) brand) in this document primarily refers to the cross-border division of Corpay https://payments.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of the Corpay brand is available here: https://payments.corpay.com/compliance.
