National Economic Association to Present the Samuel Z. Westerfield Award to Dr. James B. Stewart
Luncheon event to be held on January 7, 2022 at the New Orleans Hilton Riverside Hotel
The Westerfield Award, one of the most coveted awards presented by NEA, acknowledges outstanding achievements in the field of economics by African American scholars. ”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Economic Association (NEA) will present the 2023 Samuel Z. Westerfield Award to Dr. James B. Stewart, a Senior Fellow at the Institute on Race, Power and Political Economy at the New School and inaugural Director of the Black Economic Research Center for the 21st Century. Dr. Stewart spent most of his professional career at Penn State University (PSU) and in 2009 retired with the rank of Professor Emeritus after 29 years. He is also a past NEA President.
— Valerie Wilson, President, NEA
The award will be given at the Samuel Z. Westerfield Award luncheon on January 7, 2023, at the New Orleans Hilton Riverside Hotel in conjunction with the NEA Annual and Allied Social Sciences Association (ASSA) meetings. The luncheon will draw top leaders and thinkers from the world of economics, especially the African American community.
The Westerfield Award, one of the most coveted awards presented by NEA, acknowledges outstanding achievements in the field of economics by African American scholars. It is presented tri-annually to a Black economist in recognition of their distinguished service, excellent scholarship, and accomplishments in the field.
A Notre Dame alumnus, Dr. Stewart was the former Vice Provost for Educational Equity at PSU. He coordinated the development of Penn State’s first Diversity Strategic plan, entitled “A Framework to Foster Diversity at Penn State: 1998-2003.” This plan has been the foundation for subsequent revisions and updates and a model adopted by several other educational institutions. In addition, Dr. Stewart, a former editor of The Review of Black Political Economy, has edited and coedited several monographs and authored several articles in peer-reviewed journals such as African American Studies, Industrial and Labor Relations Review, Journal of Black Studies, Journal of Economic Literature, Journal of Human Resources, Journal of Negro Education, Review of Black Political Economy, and Review of Economics and Statistics. Stewart’s past and current leadership positions reflect his parallel careers in Economics and Africana Studies.
The award is named after the first recipient of the award, Ambassador Samuel Westerfield, who is hailed as an extraordinary teacher and university administrator, committed government official, highly respected international diplomat, and an ardent builder of organizations devoted to widespread economic development and acknowledgment of the Black experience.
Samuel Z. Westerfield Award luncheon
Date: Saturday, January 7, 2023
Time: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (CT)
Place: Hilton Riverside (St James Ballroom)
Price: $80 per ticket**
** Prices go up after December 15. To purchase tickets, please visit Eventbrite. For all the information regarding the award and event, visit the NEA and Eventbrite websites.
About NEA
The National Economic Association (NEA), founded as the Caucus of Black Economists in 1969, seeks to promote the professional lives of minorities within the profession. The NEA is interested in producing and distributing knowledge of economic issues that are of exceptional interest to promoting economic growth among native and immigrant African Americans, Latinos, and other people of color.
Ginger Campbell
SNAP Productions, Inc.
+1 2137607414
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn