Gambit Training Technologies LLC Announces Global Launch of New SuperDeker called SuperDekerPRO
New SuperDekerPRO Now Available for Purchase on SuperDeker.com. Revolutionary Hockey Training Device uses Lights and Sensors to Track Stick Handling Progress.
The SuperDekerPRO was just what my team needed to give us an edge on the competition, I believe this is the best way of improving hockey stick speed and coordination while keeping players having fun.”GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gambit Training Technologies has launched the new SuperDekerPRO just in time for the holiday season. SuperDekerPRO is an upgraded version of the SuperDeker: a top-of-the-line training tool designed to improve hockey performance while sharpening stick handling skill.
— Steve Jeffers, Coach at Top Shelf Training Center
The SuperDekerPRO is a new hockey training device that will boost Hockey players hand eye coordination, reaction time, and overall stickhandling skill. With game modes specific for training and for competitive fun, the SuperDekerPRO is providing a new creative mode of training for players and coaches.
Gambit Training has added new features to the PRO that make the experience of improvement much more convenient. With the internal wireless power supply, the PRO design now only needs a charge of the battery for 30 minutes to provide 3 hours of training. This feature allows players and coaches to take the board with them wherever needed whether it's to a friend's house, an event, or a game for players to warm up.
SuperDekerPRO was created to take skills to a new height like never before with the creation of the SuperDeker App. By creating a profile on the app, you can connect with other players around the world or locally with players in the area to see your scores on the leaderboards. The SuperDeker App has features such as remote control, allowing you to control the SuperDekerPRO board from your mobile device in real time. There are training drills, skills tests, and tutorial guides from coaches and professional players to improve the user's hockey knowledge.
SuperDekerPRO is a great addition to bring in your training facility or keep in your home. SuperDekerPRO is designed to enhance athlete agility, speed, strength, flexibility, and endurance. The hockey training tool was designed in conjunction with professional athletes and coaches and tested for performance across many types of hockey players.
