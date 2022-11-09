COSI to host 12 year-old future astronomer Joshua Carter "Secrets of the Moon" book release
Dr. Frederic Bertley, COSI President and CEO inspiring young Joshua Carter into the science industryCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 12-year-old author, Joshua Carter, will release his debut astronomy book, “Secrets of the Moon.”
Joshua, a 7th grader at Columbus Gifted Academy (Columbus, OH), is excited to take part in his book signing at the number one science museum in the nation, the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) encouraging a national literacy initiative. This is Book Club Week, he is donating a book to all his classmates and several libraries across Columbus, Ohio. He wants to encourage other kids to write books and hopes to serve as an inspiration.
“Kids make great authors because we know what other kids like,” said Joshua. “I think more kids should write books…they just need to be encouraged and told that it’s possible.”
His very favorite person and someone who he looks up to is Dr. Frederic Bertley, COSI President and CEO who gave him a shoutout on December 3, 2020, during The Color of Science program which featured Dr. Kathy Sullivan, The First Female American Astronaut to Spacewalk. This, along with support from other members of COSI, encouraged Joshua to write his book.
Joshua’s dad, Stephen Carter, who help edit the book, felt that it was important to help Joshua find his literary voice in the world of science while maintaining a sense of wonder and imagination.
Early reviews call the book “educational, enlightening, and delightful.” The book is planned to go on sale on January 1, through Amazon, and in a few select stores.
The Color of Science is COSI’s signature diversity and equity program and highlights the incredible contributions of women and persons of color to modern science and engineering. The Color of Science monthly digital series aired on the first Thursday of each month, from 12-1 pm EST. The series gave science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professionals living in our community and beyond the opportunity to tell their remarkable stories about the important and inspirational work they do every day. This highly viewed program has featured prominent national figures like former Astronaut Dr. Kathryn Sullivan, child prodigy Caleb Anderson, and Miss America 2020, Camille Schrier.
“The Color of Science is designed specifically to break the myth that all scientists are old men with thick glasses and pocket protectors, and Miss America 2020 is a penultimate example of that representation,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, COSI President, and CEO. “Elevating science to a national platform such as Miss America not only represents an unparalleled example of diverse role models but also inspires the next generation of girls and boys towards imagining the wide variety of opportunities that STEM-related fields afford.”
Dr. Bertley founded and directed The Color of Science program 12 years ago and has implemented it across the country in Philadelphia, Atlanta, San Diego, New York, D.C., and in international locations such as Canada and Egypt. And now, The Color of Science is at the #1 Science Museum in the nation, COSI.
Joshua's debut book signing is Sunday, November 13, 2022, at COSI from 2 PM - 4 PM. He is excited to sign his very first book at the places that have given him inspiration since he was 2 years old.
Joshua also has a YouTube channel and uploaded his first video in August of 2020, and is still making content on the mysteries of the cosmos today. If you would like to check out his channel, you can do so by going to www.youtube.com/c/TheSpacePlaceOfficial
