The Universal Womens Network™ announces the 2022 Women of Inspiration™ Award Winners Across Industries and the Globe
The Universal Womens Network™ is a global platform committed to equity, diversity and inclusion by raising the bar to advance women in their network, workplace, and communities .
Viewers, nominees and winners alike spanning five continents describe this year’s virtual event as a powerful platform to inspire leaders at all levels to connect and celebrate. The Women of Inspiration™ Awards have recognized the achievements of over 1,000 women who lead, inspire and motivate while empowering a movement to SupportHER™.
Through the Women of Inspiration™ Awards, we see the impact of all women from diverse industries including those underrepresented by women. Women from all levels of business, walks of life and ages recognized for their achievements, contribution to the economy, and impact around the world. They are CEOs of companies, entrepreneurs, truck drivers, scientists, innovators, wellness experts, space explorers, industry executives, visionaries and SupportHER allies from youth to women with a significant track record of achievement. Categories include Dream Builder, Youth Excellence, Women-Led, Trailblazer (STEM), Diversity and Inclusion, Women in Media, SupportHER allies to name a few. This year’s Lifetime of Achievement Award recognized the Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine, Canada’s first African Canadian woman to be elected to the House of Commons.
If we don’t see them, we can’t aspire to be them. These awards support the evidence of the value women bring to the table. Whether leading lifesaving research or representing billion-dollar brands, the Women of Inspiration™ Awards recognize the many contributions women are making. From the frontlines as truck drivers to behind-the-scenes scientists, or as innovators, entrepreneurs and women at the helm of corporate companies, it’s critical for women to be visible. The common thread is that they are role models using their voice to drive change.
The Universal Womens Network™ and Women of Inspiration™ Awards is about empowering women in all industries along with SupportHER™ allies. We are proud to partner with industry leaders: RBC, AMJ Campbell, Randstad Canada, SureCall, Mitacs, Banff Sunshine Village and Enbridge Gas committed to advancing women in leadership as visible champions of equity, diversity and inclusion across North America, Kretschmer shares.
A Women of Inspiration™ Award empowers a woman to step into her spotlight, be heard, lead and take action to Raise the Bar for all women. These women show us the possibilities, the future and the opportunities to inspire change.
“Stepping into the spotlight gives permission for others to do the same. When we celebrate the achievements of one woman, we celebrate the achievements of all women. We pave the path for our future leaders, bring awareness to industries underrepresented by women, elevate visibility to women-led businesses and impact the value women contribute at all levels of business as well as to society as a whole,” says Kretschmer.
Women throughout the world are being challenged for their convictions. Sometimes their freedoms are at risk. In a recent study by the Gates Foundation, women are 100 years behind in achieving equality. To achieve parity, we encourage women to lead, we invite corporations and allies to the conversation. We challenge everyone to play a role to inspire action, break the barriers and raise the bar for women to succeed personally and professionally.
Meet the 2022 Women of Inspiration™ Award recipients.
• Advocate and Catalyst for Change Award – Cathy Nesbitt
• Authentic Leader Awards (10)
• Ramin Fazel
• Susie DeRidder
• Lavanya Hariharan
• Asawari Lele
• Samantha Sannella
• Tina Powell
• Annemarie Heikenwalder
• Neelima Mangal
• Naz Zehra
• Brianne Gardner
• Diversity and Inclusion Award - Lexi Pathak
• Black Woman Leader Award - Patrice Barnes
• Cultural Ambassador Award – Sherry Shaw Froggatt
• Customer Experience Award – Jamie Smith
• Difference Maker Award – Danielle McCarron
• Dream Builder Award – Janet Wardle
• Game Changer Award – Shannon Bryne Susko
• Health and Wellness Award – Crystal Greenwood
• Immigrant Leader Award – Ayra Modalo
• Indigenous Leader Award – Leigh Joseph
• Influencer Award – Stephanie Coughlan
• Innovation Award – Jennifer LeBrun
• Inspire Award – Dr. Caroline Cole Power
• Integrity Award – Patricia Ziegler
• Lifetime Achievement Award – Hon. Dr. Jean Augustine
• Mentorship Award – Chantal Brine
• Millennial Leader Award – Kendra Scurfield
• Nest Award – Shannon Smadella
• Raising the Bar Award – Lindsay Sill
• Rising Leader Award – Bailey Parnell
• Rural Leader Award – Angele Miller
• Social Impact Award – Jessica Dirom
• SupportHER (Ally) Award - Reetu Gupta | Shawn Gibson
• Trailblazer (STEM) Award – Kristin Davis-Ouwejan
• Transformational Leader Award – Ally Stone
• Vision Builder Award – Shauna Levy
• Women-Led Award – Jennifer Hamilton
• Women in Media Award – Tara Slone
• Youth Excellence Award - Allysha Nichole Nolassco | Prerana Manoj
• Int. Advocate and Catalyst for Change – Sampurna Chatterjee
• Int. Authentic Leader – Ukachi
• Int. Trailblazer (STEM) – Dr. Vanessa Farsadaki
• Int. Diversity and Inclusion Award – Maryse Gordon
• Int. Mentorship Award – Kisa Caruthers
• Int. Influencer Award – Dr. Jill Lopez
• Int. Millennial Leader Award – Melissa Church
• Int. Difference Maker – Padmini Navalgund
•Int. Social Impact – Velveeta Viban
•Int. Women in Media – Emprezz Golding
Nominate a Woman of Inspiration™ who inspires you.
2022 Women of Inspiration™ Awards - REPLAY