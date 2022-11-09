New Vice President at D&B Engineers and Architects: Adriana S. Restrepo, P.E., ENV SP Promoted

Adriana S. Restrepo, P.E., ENV SP of Mineola, NY is a new D&B Vice President

WOODBURY, NEW YORK, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B Engineers and Architects, a leading civil and environmental engineering and consulting organization specializing in wastewater, water supply, hazardous waste, construction management, architecture and solid waste applications has announced the promotion of Adriana S. Restrepo, P.E., ENV SP of Mineola, NY to the position of D&B Vice President.

Ms. Restrepo, who joined D&B Engineers and Architects in 2017 as a Principal Engineer, has over 20 years of experience in planning, design and development of water/wastewater projects with an emphasis on hydraulic design. She has assumed her new position as Vice President at D&B Engineers and Architects and will work from the Woodbury, NY headquarters office.

Ms. Restrepo has been a key project manager for D&B, working on numerous complex, high-profile, high-visibility municipal wastewater design projects. A graduate of Universidad de Medellin (Republic of Colombia) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, Ms. Restrepo also received a Master of Engineering degree in Environmental Engineering from Manhattan College. Ms. Restrepo is a member of several professional societies including Water Environment Federation (WEF) and New York Water Environment Association (NYWEA).

D&B Engineers and Architects President Steven A. Fangmann, P.E., BCEE commented, “Ms. Restrepo has been an invaluable asset to D&B. Her expertise in D&B’s essential services will continue to help propel the firm into new municipal and private arenas. Her commitment to D&B clients and their projects and her engineering expertise will further our firm’s guiding philosophy of ‘Facing Challenges, Providing Solutions.’ I believe that this engineering philosophy will prepare our client communities for the future, and that Ms. Restrepo will play a leading role as part of the D&B team that determines the direction of D&B Engineers and Architects.”

