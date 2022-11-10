Bayshore Growth Partners Advises Gastroenterology & Hepatology Specialists on Partnership with One GI
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayshore Growth Partners, an independent investment banking firm providing mergers & acquisition services to healthcare clients, is pleased to announce it advised Gastroenterology & Hepatology Specialists, Inc. (GHS) on its strategic partnership with One GI. The GHS transaction is a key partnership for One GI as it continues to build out its footprint in Ohio.
“We are very excited to partner with One GI to continue to grow our practice and serve the Canton community,” said Dr. Nabil Fahmy, President of Gastroenterology & Hepatology Specialists. “Throughout the deal process, Steve was excellent to work with – he helped us navigate every step of the deal process and always made himself available. Steve’s experience and approach led us to a successful closing with One GI, and I would absolutely recommend him to anyone”.
“I am thrilled for the GHS team to join One GI. The GHS physicians are excellent providers and run a very efficient practice. As we evaluated potential partners throughout the process, it was clear that One GI was the best fit for GHS. Both groups were excellent to work with throughout the transaction process and I look forward to seeing GHS continue to excel with One GI as a strategic partner” said Steve Carmen, Managing Principal of Bayshore Growth Partners.
Bayshore Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial adviser to Gastroenterology & Hepatology Specialists, Inc.
Contact Steve Carmen (steven.carmen@bayshoregp.com) for further information.
www.bayshoregp.com
www.ghscanton.com
www.onegi.com
