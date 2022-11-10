Mercury Workspace is the World’s First Quantum Resistant UCC Platform
Secured Communications’ Mercury Achieves Another World’s First with Post Quantum Encryption
Secured Communications takes this urgent national security need very seriously and is focused on this emerging and critical technology while accelerating it with both gov’t and industry partners.”DOVER, DELAWARE, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secured Communications Inc. continues to be the most advanced secure dual use digital communications platform and today announces another world’s first in being the first unified communications and collaboration (UCC) platform to have integrated post quantum encryption (PQE) to protect client data from "…the assault of a future quantum computer (NIST, July 2022).”
Developed in partnership with former senior FBI and global law enforcement, intelligence leaders and trusted worldwide by counterterrorism professionals, security professionals and corporations, Secured Communications is proud to share that it’s platform, Mercury Workspace, is the most advanced, secure, dual use communications platform to implement the National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) selected post quantum encryption (PQE) algorithms slated to become part of the new cryptographic standard.
The Mercury Workspace UCC platform includes fully encrypted messaging, file sharing of unlimited size, HD video conferencing and VoIP calling, all secured in a closed ecosystem with multi-factor authentication (MFA) techniques to verify user identity.
With the steadily advancing scale of quantum computing and the subsequent adoption of the “steal now, decrypt later” activity by threat actors, Mercury Workspace has completed its patent pending integration of the Crystals-Kyber and Crystals-Dilithium cryptographic algorithms into its existing messaging layer security (MLS) encryption protocol, protecting data in transit and at rest, thus removing the danger of quantum computers being able to decrypt stolen data now and in the future.
With post quantum encryption in place, Mercury Workspace fully protects all communications of business, agency and organization clients now and in the future, putting Secured Communications at a clear advantage over competitors and providing required security for clients’ sensitive business and operational data.
“With the world currently realigning and driving Nation States and International Criminal Organizations to exponentially advance and share technology to steal and extort information for Espionage and Criminal purposes; governments have recognized this risk and are requesting and incentivizing all capable stakeholders to integrate advanced quantum resistant encryption as a dual technology.
This will immediately start protecting our proprietary information, intellectual property and critical infrastructure today and in the near future from current and quantum threats. Secured Communications takes this urgent national security need very seriously and is focused on this emerging and critical technology while accelerating it with both gov’t and industry partners”, said Secured Communications Director and cyber risk expert, Norm Willox.
Since its global product release in London in May 2022, the Mercury Workspace platform subsequently became the world’s first to market with messaging layer security (MLS) in July, catapulting the platform to the best of breed within its UCC category. With the addition of PQE into the MLS protocol within the platform, Secured Communications is poised to lead the next generation of secure business communications market.
Secured Communications is the global leader in safeguarding communications. Developed in partnership with former senior FBI and global law enforcement leaders, the company’s suite of products protects information with the most advanced quantum proof and intuitive solutions. Its platform is trusted by counterterrorism professionals, public safety agencies and vetted corporations worldwide.
The Mercury Workspace platform, powered by Secured Communications, is ‘How Smart Business Communicates’. The unified communications and collaboration (UCC) platform includes fully encrypted messaging, file sharing of unlimited size, 2-click HD video conferencing and VoIP calling, all secured in one closed ecosystem using the world’s first implementation of post quantum encryption, in addition to the first and most complete implementation of messaging layer security (MLS) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) techniques to verify user identity and to protect client data.
Secured Communications views its clients as partners and offers first class personalized support in addition to providing customization services and integrations to help them manage their most sensitive communications and stay in control of vital information.
Secured Communications prides itself on being a socially responsible company dedicated to improving security measures both near and far. Our Global Social Responsibility Initiative offers special pricing and expands our commitment to agencies and organizations with law enforcement purposes, and public safety and non-profit organizations that are working hard to keep people safe across the globe.
