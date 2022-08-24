End-to-End Encrypted Meetings is Simpler Than Ever Before with Fully Secured UCC, Mercury Workspace
Our clients choose our platform because they have done their research and know that Mercury Workspace is the best option on the market to protect all their data and communications.”RENO, NV, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secured Communications is the leading global technology company specializing in safeguarding communications that has been trusted by counterterrorism professionals, security professionals and corporations worldwide for the past six years.
The company’s unified communications and collaboration (UCC) platform, Mercury Workspace, is 'How Smart Business Communicates’, offering end-to-end encrypted messaging, unlimited size file sharing, VOIP calling and HD video conferencing all in one protected platform using state of the art messaging layer security to ensure privacy and multi-factor authentication (MFA) to verify user identity.
Since announcing Mercury Workspace as the world’s first commercial implementation of Messaging Layer Security (MLS) in its communications platform in January 2022, Mercury Workspace (MW) continues to be the FIRST and most complete MLS implementation among UCC competitors. In July, Secured Communications announced being the first to market with encrypted file sharing of unlimited size, and just last week, announced the addition of its fully encrypted VOIP calling feature within the platform.
On the heels of these continual improvements to be the best, most intuitive and secured UCC platform on the market, Secured Communications now announces the addition of its fully secured external meeting capability. Mercury Workspace protects client information, files and data within its protected platform, reducing vulnerabilities by keeping every detail contained in one place. With the addition of external meetings, users of MW continue to be confident that all their information will remain private in their workspace while they hold external encrypted meetings with clients, vendors and colleagues outside of their internal organizations.
Users invited to external meetings need only to click on a meeting link to join and the HD 2k video conferencing tool allows up to 300 attendees. Hosts can use the new waiting room feature to allow attendees into the meeting as well as remove attendees if needed.
Robert Wilson, CEO of Secured Communications, said: “Our clients choose our platform because they have done their research and know that Mercury Workspace is the best option on the market to protect all their data and communications. With the addition of external meetings, clients are now able to meet securely with people they choose to outside their organization more securely and easily than before.”
Secured Communications is the global leader in safeguarding communications. Developed in partnership with former senior FBI and global law enforcement leaders, the company’s suite of products protects information with the most advanced and intuitive encrypted solutions. Its platform is trusted by counterterrorism professionals, public safety agencies and vetted corporations worldwide.
Mercury Workspace, powered by Secured Communications is How Smart Business Communicates, allowing users to host secured video conferences, make secure calls, send messages, and share files of unlimited size seamlessly, all within a single application interface in confidence with confidence, every time.
Secured Communications views its clients as partners and offers first class personalized support in addition to providing customization services and integrations to help them manage their most sensitive communications and stay in control of vital information.
Secured Communications prides itself on being a socially responsible company dedicated to improving security measures both near and far. Under our Global Social Responsibility grant program, we are proud to offer special rates for the use of Mercury Workspace for law enforcement purposes, public safety and non-profit organizations working hard to keep people safe across the globe.
