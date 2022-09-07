Secured Communications Launches its Global Social Responsibility Initiative
Helping the world to communicate securely is in our DNA. We will never lose sight of our roots in law enforcement and global security, and we are proud to support their efforts.”RENO, NV, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secured Communications is the global leader in safeguarding communications. Following the global launch of its premier, fully encrypted unified communications and collaboration (UCC) platform Mercury Workspace in London this May, the company now announces the launch of its Global Social Responsibility Initiative and grant program for qualifying agencies and organizations.
— Dave Martin, Director of Global Social Responsibility
This initiative and grant program is led by former New Scotland Yard Commander, Dave Martin, the Director of Global Social Responsibility for Secured Communications. The company is giving back to the foundation that it was built on by embracing its responsibility to offer Mercury Workspace technology for law enforcement purposes, public safety and non-profit organizations that are working hard to keep people safe across the globe. Through its Global Social Responsibility grant program, the company is offering special rates for the use of Mercury Workspace to eligible agencies and organizations.
When asked about the Global Social Responsibility grant program, Dave Martin said, “Helping the world to communicate securely is in our DNA. As our company expands across the world, we will never lose sight of our roots in law enforcement and global security, and we are proud to support their efforts.”
Secured Communications was developed in partnership with former senior FBI and global law enforcement leaders and has been trusted by counterterrorism professionals, security professionals and corporations worldwide for the past six years. The company held its global product launch following its utilization as the official communications platform by the world’s leading counter terrorism conference (LinCT) whose membership includes top counter terrorism and security professionals from the 5 Eyes countries.
The Mercury Workspace UCC platform includes fully encrypted messaging, file sharing of unlimited size, HD video conferencing and VoIP calling, all secured in one closed ecosystem, using the world’s first and most complete implementation of messaging layer security (MLS) to protect every message and multi-factor authentication (MFA) techniques to verify user identity.
Secured Communications’ first Global Social Responsibility partner, INVICTM, is an international network of trusted experts dedicated to improving support for victims of terrorism and mass violence. Sue O’Sullivan, INVICTM Chair, had this to say about Mercury Workspace, “The strength of INVICTM lies in the ability to share lessons learned, leverage the knowledge and expertise of its members and their networks; to influence change and turn research into action within our own countries and globally. Mercury offers us the perfect solution with its trusted platform and collaboration tools, giving us the confidence to use it even in the most sensitive circumstances.”
Secured Communications prides itself on being a socially responsible company dedicated to improving security measures both near and far. Through the Global Social Responsibility grant program, Secured Communications is proud to offer special rates for the use of Mercury Workspace to eligible agencies and organizations.
For more information and to make a grant request, visit: https://mercuryworkspace.com/globalsocialresponsibility.html.
