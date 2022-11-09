Armstrong & Associates, Inc. Presents its Latest Top 3PL Lists
Access the Top 3PL lists and Third-Party Logistics Market information leveraged by more leading industry publications than any other source.MILWAUKEE, WI, US, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armstrong & Associates’ (A&A’s) latest Top Third-Party Logistics Provider (3PL) lists are now available. Leveraging its “Who’s Who in Logistics” online 3PL guide, encompassing over 700 3PL profiles and growing, A&A’s Top 3PL lists include:
Top 50 Global 3PLs
Top 25 Global Freight Forwarders
Top 25 Global Air Freight Forwarders
Top 25 Global Ocean Freight Forwarders
Top 25 Global Warehousing 3PLs
Top 25 Global E-Commerce 3PLs
Top 50 U.S. 3PLs
Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PLs
Top 25 North American Warehousing 3PLs
Top 25 Dedicated Contract Carriage 3PLs
A&A’s latest Top 3PL lists can be found at A&A’s Top 3PL Lists page in addition to being published in renowned industry trade publications including Air Cargo News, Air Cargo World, Logistics Management, Transport Topics, and others, throughout the year.
New this year, A&A provided its Top 3PL list recipients with reward badges in honor of their achievements.
3PLs interested in being considered for all of our Top 3PL lists can find out more information and register at Submit a Profile.
A&A’s “Who’s Who in Logistics” online 3PL guide is updated on an ongoing basis and currently includes over 700 3PL profiles. It allows users to search by certain parameters such as type of service, regions served, revenue, assets, and more. Search results can be exported to Excel and 3PL profiles can be downloaded as PDFs. The guide also includes dynamically generated summary reports.
A&A’s “Who’s Who in Logistics” online 3PL guide and other A&A market research can be found at: Guides & Research Reports.
The guide comes as a standard benefit for Expert Information Service (EIS) subscribers. In addition, the EIS subscription now has four subscription levels to choose from based on your research needs: EIS Subscriptions.
ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.
A&A’s mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work in supporting our mission, A&A’s 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.
A&A’s market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 40 3PLs, supported 24 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.
For more information, please contact:
Amy St. Peter at +1-414-545-3838, or email Amy@3PLogistics.com
Source:
Armstrong & Associates, Inc.
10401 West Lincoln Avenue, Suite 207
Milwaukee, WI 53227 USA
Phone: +1-414-545-3838 Fax: +1-414-545-3906
Website: www.3PLogistics.com
Evan Armstrong
Armstrong & Associates, Inc.
+1 414-545-3838
