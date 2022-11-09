EWR Digital recognized at the 2022 BBB Awards for Excellence
The award celebrates businesses in the Greater Houston Area who promote excellence and quality in the workplace.
To be recognized by the BBB for our efforts is truly humbling and we couldn’t be more thankful to have been selected.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EWR Digital is thrilled to be recognized at the 2022 Better Business Award for Excellence.
— Matt Bertram
EWR Digital is one of the leading full-service digital marketing agencies in Houston. Founded in 1999, EWR Digital specializes in providing result-driven marketing solutions for medium-sized businesses and enterprise brands across North America.
Recently, EWR Digital was informed that the company has been selected as an award recipient at the 2022 Better Business Award for Excellence in the Greater Houston Area.
Since 1992, the award has recognized area businesses and non-profits for their commitment to quality service in the marketplace. Applications for this prestigious award were judged by the Silver Fox Advisors, a group of former business owners, entrepreneurs, and CEOs dedicated to sharing their knowledge, skills, and experience by assisting clients to improve their growth and profitability in a cost-effective manner. All applications were reviewed by at least two different judges, with no BBB or Board members being involved in the selection process.
“We couldn’t be prouder of this incredible achievement,” says EWR Digital’s Lead Strategist, Matt Bertram. “For many years, we’ve been bringing pride in our city’s community and strong work ethic into marketing efforts, bringing remarkable value to our clients to connect and grow. To be recognized by the BBB for our efforts is truly humbling and we couldn’t be more thankful to have been selected.”
This is the 100th year of operation for the Better Business Bureau, making this award even more meaningful for both the company and the team at EWR Digital.
For more information about EWR Digital, please visit the company’s website at https://www.ewrdigital.com/.
About EWR Digital
EWR Digital provides marketing services to help businesses realize their true potential. EWR Digital’s portfolio includes: Boys Scouts of America (BSA), Cartoys, AirGas, Manning Pool Service, Global IPA, Bakers Signs, Rock Mortgage, Houston Home & Patio, MyVitalC, and Oil and Gas Global Network and more.
These services include: digital strategy, integrated marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), SEM advertising, website design, branding and more.
The company also hosts a widely popular SEO podcast which has garnered over 3.8 million downloads as well a number of books and publications it contributes to included: Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Search Engine Journal.
