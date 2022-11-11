New Podcast Focuses on Wildlife Conservation, Indigenous People and Local Communities

In Beneath the Baobab, wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan hosts cutting-edge conversations about conservation work led by communities around the world.

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND (NL), CANADA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamma International, a UK-registered charity founded in 2010 to facilitate conservation, well-being, education, and innovation projects around the world, is thrilled to introduce its new podcast, Beneath the Baobab - The Conservation and Communities Podcast - to a North American audience.

Right now, up to one eighth of the world’s species are at risk of extinction; humans either act now or lose them forever. In Beneath the Baobab from Jamma International, wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan hosts cutting-edge conversations about conservation work led by communities around the world. Gordon hears from people living and working alongside wildlife; from elephants to lions, rhinos to wild dogs, and even endangered plants. In every episode Gordon talks to conservationists, communities, and scientists from a unique range of projects with inspiring and empowering stories to tell.

The global conservation movement has never been more urgent in the face of climate change and mass extinction. There is still, however, much to be learned. Finally, the voices, insights, and experiences of indigenous peoples are resonating on the international stage. People need to recognize that the places where wildlife and humans touch are not usually idealistic, harmonious locations, but often have raw edges, blurred boundaries, and are fraught with conflict and competition. Furthermore, the external measures imposed to protect wildlife don’t always support the people living in closest proximity to wildlife and nature. That’s why this podcast focuses on the experiences of people working and living directly with and within those Indigenous and local communities.

Listeners will learn about Community Based Natural Resources Management, hear from indigenous peoples who are exercising their rights to do innovative work as custodians of resources for generations, then find out how they’ve developed work schemes, governance, and management systems that allow them to place a high value on wildlife and build the economic case for conservation. Beneath the baobab also investigates pressing issues around land management, the cultural value of wildlife across the world, and how our personal relationships with nature are forged.

Twelve episodes are currently available. To listen, check out Beneath the Baobab here. Episode 12 is also available on YouTube.

