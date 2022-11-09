Lane shift scheduled for new Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge over I-64

Submit Release
Night work and lane closures are scheduled on eastbound Interstate 64 between mile markers 43 and 45 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, through Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, to allow eastbound traffic on I-64 to be shifted onto the new Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge.
 
Following the work, eastbound traffic on the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will be moved onto the Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge. Eastbound on ramp traffic at the St. Albans interchange (Exit 44) will temporarily continue to use the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge.
 
The Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge opened to westbound traffic in late October 2022 as part of a $224 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes between the Nitro and US 35 exits. Once traffic is shifted onto the new bridge, the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will be demolished and replaced with a new span built on a portion of the existing bridge piers.
 
Once complete, the Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge will carry only westbound traffic and the new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will carry only eastbound traffic. The project is paid for through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.​​

