Export Office Hours – Online Marketing to Increase Exports

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. EST

‪Having a great website is a very important marketing tool. However, unless your website is paired with an effective online marketing strategy, it may never generate the level of international sales you are wishing for.

‪If you are looking for general advice on how to make your website more visible to international customers, join us virtually on Thursday, November 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to discuss with our guest expert.

Guest Expert

Justin Seibert

‪Direct Online Marketing, President

WV District Export Council, Member

‪Click here to reserve a 20 minute spot for your consultation. Please keep in mind that this is a Q & A session, rather than a presentation. Participants must come prepared with their own questions on these topics, based on their own needs and knowledge gaps

‪👇 Click below to join meeting 👇

‪Join with Google Meet

meet.google.com/tge-irbb-mug

‪Join by phone

‪(US) +1 316-347-8969‬ PIN: ‪360 213 357‬#

Join Meeting

