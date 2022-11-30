Victoria Colangelo Wins Winter Springs, Florida City Commissioner District 2 Election
Victoria Colangelo is the new Winter Springs City Commissioner for District 2, advocating for a brighter future in Winter Springs.
The future is bright in Winter Springs and under my leadership, Winter Springs will remain one of the best places to raise a family, educate children, and operate a business.”WINTER SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria Colangelo had an impressive victory over Kevin Cannon, eight-year incumbent for the Winter Springs City Commissioner District 2 seat, receiving 53% of the votes. In her campaign, Colangelo raised awareness to issues impacting residents like the Parkstone Artesian Well, water infrastructure challenges facing Winter Springs, and the maintenance of ponds and lakes. In addition, Colangelo spoke about the communications from the City of Winter Springs' social media accounts, which limit the number of comments on their channels. "Political discourse is essential to the strength of our community, I will make myself accessible and ensure that your voices are heard," said Victoria. Colangelo will focus on providing residents with access to information from these meetings and tackling the water infrastructure issues that have plagued the city for years.
Colangelo has an eighteen-year career in the environmental industry as the CEO of The Mitigation Banking Group, which preserves and restores wetlands across Florida. Since starting The Mitigation Banking Group, Colangelo has facilitated the collection of over $50 million from developers making investments to protect local environments. In addition, she has collaborated with numerous city and county employees, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the St. John's River Water Management District, and other agencies in and around local politics. Colangelo has promised to make her availability known, and her goal is to be a voice for all residents and guide Winter Springs into the future, while preserving what makes Winter Springs a great place to live.
About Victoria for Winter Springs: Victoria Colangelo has lived in Winter Springs for 15 years. Colangelo is a passionate advocate about preserving our water and wetlands. She has a vision for what Winter Springs can be and the experience to preserve what makes Winter Springs a great place to live. For more information about Victoria Colangelo, please visit https://victoriaforwintersprings.com/.
