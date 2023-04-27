Foundry Michelangelo surpasses expectations for a Breakout Year at Barrett Jackson Scottsdale 2023

10 Ft. Bronze Mirror Polished Bull by Lorenzo Ghiglieri Mark Russo showing a collection of sculptures to interested clients. Silver Statue of Liberty and the Polished 10ft Ferrari Horse

BATTLE GROUND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundry Michelangelo, a Treasure Investments Corporation company, completely surpassed all goals and expectations at the 2023, Barrett Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, AZ. Selling multiple sculptures and achieving record breaking numbers. Barrett Jackson, recently acquired by Global Events, has hosted the “World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions” for over the past 50 years. Foundry Michelangelo has been exhibiting and sponsoring Barrett Jackson Auctions throughout the United States, even boasting some of the most photographed products of the entire event. This year was no different having one of the most extravagant and eye catching booths of the entire event.

The Scottsdale event is the longest and largest auction put on by the famous hosts and is known for breaking records such as over $200 million to cross the block in 2022. “We are in the business of evolving while preserving collectability, just like Barrett Jackson, and we saw the chance to participate in the Scottsdale event as an extraordinary opportunity for our company, not only for our bottom line but to keep our pulse on the market and expose our products to some of the greatest collectors in the world, to say that it paid off is an understatement” says Mark Russo, CEO of Foundry Michelangelo.

Iconic symbols, legendary stories, and appeal that calls for a second look are nothing new to Foundry Michelangelo. The company specializes in fine art sculpture with a refined discipline of curating experiences around the creation and collection of the world’s greatest fine art masterpieces. The Barrett Jackson crowd has become accustomed to the gleam of the 10-foot-tall, polished stallion or the larger-than-life mirror-finished bronze bull. The conversation around the booth commonly consists of any typical car show chatter such as how fast, and how much but be assured this company is anything but typical.

The team at Foundry Michelangelo recently unveiled the world’s largest pure silver sculpture as a one-of-one original by the famous artist Michelangelo Buonarroti, casting them into the art history books and forging a place in collectibles by creating one of the most collectible art pieces of all time. This year is set to be another record-breaking year for both Barrett Jackson, and Foundry Michelangelo as interest in tangible, exclusively scarce collectibles continues to increase. Demand is high, and fans are anxiously awaiting for the next Barrett Jackson TIC will be participating in so they can continue to add to their collections.



About Foundry Michelangelo:

Foundry Michelangelo by Treasure Investments Corp, “The Source for the world’s greatest fine art masterpieces,” creates original sculptures from small desktop collectibles to larger-than-life heroic monuments cast in bronze, pure silver, gold, and resin. The company’s master mold collection contains thousands of original molds from world-famous artists, including Frederic Remington, C.M. Russell, Edgar Degas, Auguste Rodin, Ghiglieri, and Michelangelo. For more information, visit FoundryMichelangelo.com.