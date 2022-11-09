Submit Release
Aerial seeding near North Fork to improve big game winter range

Outdoor enthusiasts planning to recreate near North Fork in mid-November may see low-flying helicopters aerial seeding the hillsides to control the spread of invasive grasses and noxious weeds.  The goal is to improve big game winter range and restore native plant communities.     

Aerial seeding is planned November 14-16 in the North Fork, Donnelly Gulch, and Deadwater areas.       

Invasive plants such as cheatgrass, spotted knapweed, and other species have invaded the native plant communities in these areas.  Aerial seeding of native grasses, as well as aerial herbicide application completed earlier this fall, are used to combat the expansion of invasive plants.  Seeding of barren areas will help re-establish native grasses and promote quicker recovery of the plant community.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest and Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game is partnering with the Mule Deer Foundation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation on this project. 

 For more information, contact the Forest Service at 208-421-8484 or the Fish and Game in Salmon at 208-756-2271. 

