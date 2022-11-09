Childcare Operators form Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs
The new association includes early learning centre operators from across Alberta who are concerned about the future of childcare in the province.
Our members believe in affordable, accessible, and equitable high-quality childcare that supports Alberta families and childcare operators, as well as parental choice.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of concerned private childcare operators in Alberta have formed a not-for-profit association in support of parental childcare choice, early childcare educators’ wages, and the ability to compete on a level playing field.
— Krystal Churcher, chair of AACE
Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) was formed in response to the federal-provincial childcare agreement – an agreement they believe is untenable in its intentions to standardize childcare across Canada. When a number of childcare operators determined they had more questions than answers, they formed an alliance to support one another and bring awareness to the situation.
“When the deal came in, we realized existing industry associations were not sufficiently representing the 67 per cent of Alberta’s private childcare operators’ interests,” says Krystal Churcher, chair of AACE. “Our members believe in affordable, accessible, and equitable high-quality childcare that supports Alberta families and childcare operators, as well as parental choice.”
The board is comprised of early learning centre operators from throughout the province who each bring a unique skillset to the organization. Like many operators across Alberta, each board member has felt the effects of this agreement.
“We are definitely concerned about restrictions on how operators can spend grant funding, and that those limitations will compromise quality yet increase costs,” continues Churcher. “The deal is hurting our Alberta families and businesses and creating a two-tier childcare system. Excessive waitlists are also restricting some parents from re-entering the workforce to the detriment of our economy.”
AACE continues to be actively engaged in discussions with government and stakeholders to ensure all voices affected by the childcare agreement are heard.
“Our goal is to advocate for positive change so we can remain viable and continue to provide families the high-quality service they deserve and respect,” continues Churcher. “We will continue to fight to ensure all families have choice in childcare and that operators are in a position to support them.”
About Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs
Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs is a not-for-profit comprised of childcare operators from across the province. Its goal is to advocate for choice in childcare that supports both families and operators.
