Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,603 in the last 365 days.

New Version Introduces Calendar View on VisitBasis with Easier Visit Planning

VisitBasis mobile data collection for retail, field team management app, app for field reps, app for merchandisers, app for store visits.

VisitBasis mobile data collection for retail, retail execution app, mobile forms, GPS tracking of reps.

VisitBasis mobile retail execution for merchandising and field marketing teams.

Planning retail visits on VisitBasis has become even smoother as users like managers and supervisors can now get an at-a-glance view of their field operations.

Planning retail visits is now even easier with our new calendar. As a customer-centric company, we pride ourselves on making sure user feedback influences our software development roadmap.”
— Sergey Gorbunov

MIAMI, FL, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VisitBasis, a trailblazer in retail mobile data collection SaaS, has just introduced a calendar view feature in its most recent release.

With the new Calendar window, office users responsible for field teams - such as operations managers and supervisors - can have an at-a-glance view of their rep and merchandiser activity, and easily drill down information to get visit and report details. The Calendar window on VisitBasis also allows users to manage field activities by adding, rescheduling, and deleting visits with just a few clicks.

"We introduced the Calendar window as a direct answer to customer requests", says Sergey Gorbunov, CEO of VisitBasis. "Planning retail visits is now even easier with our new calendar. As a customer-centric company, we pride ourselves on making sure user feedback influences our software development roadmap", completes.

The calendar view is readily available for all VisitBasis users who subscribe to its Scheduling premium package. In addition to its paid, premium subscription, VisitBasis also offers a free version of its mobile data collection app for businesses with up to 10 users.

For more information and to sign up for a free trial visit https://www.visitbasis.com.

About VisitBasis
Since 2013 VisitBasis has been empowering companies to optimize their mobile workforce by creating software for CPG manufacturers, BTL agencies, retail marketing service providers, brokers, and distributors, helping them collect in-store data and share it with clients and stakeholders. VisitBasis Tech, LLC is a Florida-based international B2B SaaS business with clients in multiple continents and over 30 countries.

Sergey Gorbunov
VisitBasis Tech, LLC
+1 561-465-4051
sales+pr@visitbasis.com

You just read:

New Version Introduces Calendar View on VisitBasis with Easier Visit Planning

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.