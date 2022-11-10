New Version Introduces Calendar View on VisitBasis with Easier Visit Planning

Planning retail visits on VisitBasis has become even smoother as users like managers and supervisors can now get an at-a-glance view of their field operations.

MIAMI, FL, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VisitBasis, a trailblazer in retail mobile data collection SaaS, has just introduced a calendar view feature in its most recent release.

With the new Calendar window, office users responsible for field teams - such as operations managers and supervisors - can have an at-a-glance view of their rep and merchandiser activity, and easily drill down information to get visit and report details. The Calendar window on VisitBasis also allows users to manage field activities by adding, rescheduling, and deleting visits with just a few clicks.

"We introduced the Calendar window as a direct answer to customer requests", says Sergey Gorbunov, CEO of VisitBasis. "Planning retail visits is now even easier with our new calendar. As a customer-centric company, we pride ourselves on making sure user feedback influences our software development roadmap", completes.

The calendar view is readily available for all VisitBasis users who subscribe to its Scheduling premium package. In addition to its paid, premium subscription, VisitBasis also offers a free version of its mobile data collection app for businesses with up to 10 users.

For more information and to sign up for a free trial visit https://www.visitbasis.com.

About VisitBasis

Since 2013 VisitBasis has been empowering companies to optimize their mobile workforce by creating software for CPG manufacturers, BTL agencies, retail marketing service providers, brokers, and distributors, helping them collect in-store data and share it with clients and stakeholders. VisitBasis Tech, LLC is a Florida-based international B2B SaaS business with clients in multiple continents and over 30 countries.