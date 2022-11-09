Submit Release
IUB Sets Scheduling Conference for Proposed Summit Carbon CO2 Pipeline

(Des Moines) – In an order issued November 8, 2022, the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) set a scheduling conference to discuss a procedural schedule and public hearing date for Summit Carbon Solutions, LLC’s, proposed carbon capture hazardous liquid pipeline in Docket No. HLP-2021-0001. The scheduling conference will be held immediately following the oral argument scheduled for December 13, 2022, in the IUB Hearing Room at 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, Iowa.

The scheduling conference will be livestreamed and available via Webex for remote participation. Instructions for viewing will be available on the IUB’s Hearing and Meeting Calendar webpage at iub.iowa.gov

The order also set November 30, 2022, as the deadline for interested parties to submit their proposed procedural schedule and for anyone who intends to participate in the scheduling conference to submit notice in the docket and indicate whether they will attend in person or remotely via Webex. Proposed procedural schedules should include an intervention deadline, testimony due dates, and potential public hearing dates.

Persons with disabilities who will require assistive services or devices to observe or participate in this scheduling conference should contact the IUB at (515) 725-7300 at least five business days in advance of the scheduling conference to request arrangements.

Summit Carbon Solutions filed its petition to construct, operate, and maintain a proposed hazardous liquid pipeline to transport liquefied carbon dioxide within the state of Iowa on January 28, 2022, in Docket No. HLP-2021-0001.

