IUB Reschedules Oral Argument for Proposed SOO Green Underground Electric Transmission Line Project

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) has issued an order rescheduling an oral argument proceeding for a proposed underground electric transmission line project by SOO Green HVDC Link ProjectCo, LLC (SOO Green), from December 15, 2022, to December 20, 2022. The oral argument will begin at 9 a.m. in the IUB Hearing Room, 1375 E. Court Ave, Des Moines, Iowa. A scheduling conference will immediately follow the oral argument. The proceedings are being moved due to a scheduling conflict.

The order issued November 8, 2022, also extends the deadline to December 7, 2022, for interested persons to file a request to participate in the scheduling conference or oral argument. The oral argument will clarify the scope of SOO Green’s petition for an underground electric transmission line, filed in Docket No. E-22436. The oral argument will also address whether the IUB has statutory authority to review and base a franchise determination upon the sufficiency of underlying land rights upon which a transmission line is proposed to be located if eminent domain is not invoked.

At the scheduling conference following the oral argument, parties will discuss a public hearing date for the project and the IUB will set remaining procedural schedule deadlines.

SOO Green is seeking to build approximately 173.76 miles of +/- 525 kilovolt underground high voltage direct current electric transmission line through Allamakee, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Dubuque, Floyd, Jackson, and Winneshiek counties in Iowa.

Persons with disabilities who will require assistive services or devices to observe or participate in this oral argument should contact the Utilities Board at (515) 725-7300 to request arrangements.

Documents regarding the proposed SOO Green project are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket No. E-22436.