Strados Labs’ Innovative Pulmonary Wearable Device Added to FSS, GSA, and ECAT Contracts Through SDVOSB Partner, Lovell
The RESP™ Biosensor is now available on Lovell’s Contract Vehicles.
Strados has developed a unique product that we believe will have a big impact on the way physicians diagnose and monitor pulmonary health, the RESP Biosensor.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strados Labs announced today that their remote monitoring solution, the Strados™ Cardiopulmonary Platform, which includes the RESP™ Biosensor, can now be found on the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalogue for Medical Supply Chain (ECAT), the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), and the General Services Administration’s online catalog, GSA Advantage. With the introduction of its RESP Biosensor, Strados Labs will provide federal practitioners with a first-of-its-kind respiratory management solution that allows for remotely monitoring patients from hospital to home. The RESP Biosensor is the world’s first FDA-cleared wearable device that captures lung sounds. Addition to these government contract vehicles is significant because it opens streamlined procurement channels for government customers and helps expedite access to this technology when patients need it most.
Strados Labs is on a mission to extend respiratory health monitoring across the patient journey. The RESP Biosensor collects lung sounds such as wheezing, coughing, and other adventitious lung sounds for a more holistic picture of a patient’s respiratory status. The device is also capable of collecting respiratory rate and chest excursions, which is currently for investigational use only. The goal of the RESP Biosensor is to provide clinicians with earlier insight into a patient’s worsening health and to allow for intervention, aiming to break the cycle of hospital readmissions for many patients with advanced cardiopulmonary disease. In an investigational study, the device collected 1,000,000 pulmonary data points and detected more than six times as many abnormal events compared to episodic auscultation and also classified wheezing and coughing with over 97% accuracy compared to a trained physician (Strados-led study).
Strados Labs’ FSS, ECAT, and GSA Advantage contract awards were made possible by Lovell Government Services. Lovell is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and trusted federal vendor since 2013. Going through Lovell gives government customers the dual benefit of being able to purchase the RESP Biosensor off contract while working towards their SDVOSB procurement goals.
“Veterans are at higher risk of COPD than the general U.S. population. Some of the work Veterans have performed may have led to environmental and occupational exposure,” said Shane Krauss, Director of Strategic Business Development. “We’re thrilled to be working with Lovell Government Services, which will allow us to help active and retired military personnel and their doctors remotely access lung sounds that have the potential to give our veterans a better quality of life.”
“Strados has developed a unique product that we believe will have a big impact on the way physicians diagnose and monitor pulmonary health, the RESP Biosensor. We are very excited to help bring this technology to federal facilities.” Chris Lovell, CEO, Major USMC (Ret.), Lovell Government Services.
ABOUT STRADOS LABS
Strados Labs, a medical technology company harnessing the power of machine learning, is the developer of the RESP Biosensor: an FDA-cleared and CE-marked wearable device that allows for remote monitoring of lung sounds such as cough and wheeze as well as other respiratory functions such as chest excursions and respiratory rate (the device is currently only FDA-cleared for collecting lung sounds). The technology provides clinicians with remote insight into a patient’s worsening cardiopulmonary disease allowing for earlier intervention. The RESP biosensor is also used in clinical trials to measure patient drug response. The company is based in Philadelphia and is privately owned. www.stradoslabs.com
ABOUT LOVELL GOVERNMENT SERVICES:
Lovell Government Services Inc. was founded by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013 out of a desire to continue to serve by providing specialty Medical and Surgical Resources to the Veterans Administration Hospital System and the U.S. Military Medical Networks. Having served for over 24 years, Chris also wanted to ensure America's Warfighters had access to the most advanced lifesaving resources available on and off the battlefield. Lovell Government Services is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, ranking as the third fastest-growing private American business in 2020 and the thirty-ninth fastest-growing private American business in 2021 out of thousands of applicants. Lovell partners with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and Military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
