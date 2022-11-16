Precision Medical Products and Lovell Government Services Team Up to Serve Federal Healthcare Systems
Lovell® Government Services will represent Precision Medical Products’ latest Defender DVT Prevention Device as their SDVOSB vendor in the federal space.
We’re honored to proudly manufacture the Defender product in the USA and partner with such a well-respected team to deliver the highest quality DVT prevention devices to our government customers[...]”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell Government Services and Precision Medical Products announced today that they have partnered to provide Precision Medical Products' Defender Mobile Blood Clot DVT Prevention to Federal Healthcare Systems and the patient populations they serve. Lovell will list the USA manufactured Defender on all major contract vehicles and represent them as their Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health System (IHS).
Precision Medical Products is a medical device company that specializes in providing mobile Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) prevention technologies to patients in the home and the hospital. Lovell will be bringing their latest DVT prevention innovation, the Defender Mobile Blood Clot Prevention device, to federal healthcare. The TAA-compliant Defender is a self-contained, compact DVT therapy device delivering pneumatic compression that replicates the blood ﬂow of an ambulating patient. The Defender device is tubeless, portable, lightweight, and battery-operated. Clinical studies have shown that patients are at the most risk for DVT 30 days following surgery. With Defender’s rechargeable 24-hour battery and no separate pumps and hoses, patients can wear the device effectively at all times, ensuring maximum mobility and safety during this critical phase of care.
Lovell Government Services has been a trusted government vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of success. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, ranked in the top 10 percent of America's fastest-growing privately owned businesses in 2020 and 2021. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
As Precision’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product portfolio to federal healthcare providers. Customers will soon be able to find the Defender Mobile Blood Clot Prevention on the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalogue (ECAT), the Department of Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), and the Department of Defense's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with a contract holder streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
"Taking on Precision Medical Products’ Defender is a big deal for Lovell Government Services. There is a high demand for DVT prevention devices and Precision is offering a top-notch solution at a great value to Federal Healthcare. We appreciate Precision for entrusting Lovell as their SDVOSB vendor,” Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), Chief Executive Officer, Lovell Government Services.
“At Precision Medical, we’re committed to putting the full power of our technologies, resources, and people to work with new partners, in new ways, to create a new era of DVT prevention healthcare,” said Steve Ingel, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re honored to proudly manufacture the Defender product in the USA and partner with such a well-respected team to deliver the highest quality DVT prevention devices to our government customers and their families.”
About Precision Medical Products
Precision Medical Products develops medical devices that provide recovery and prevention solutions to patients and healthcare institutions in the US. Our products are intuitively designed to increase patient compliance, increase patient mobility, and increase staff and patient safety by eliminating tubes and cords. As the Nationwide leader in mobile DVT prevention therapy, Precision's goal is to improve the quality of patient care, decrease "never events," and reduce costs for patients and healthcare organizations across the US. Join us on our mission to cut the cord and save countless lives. Learn more at www.pmpmed.com
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services was established by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013. Lovell's mission is to serve Veterans and Military Communities by introducing cutting-edge medical products to the Federal Market and providing a seamless customer service experience to government customers. Additionally, Lovell partners with Medical and Pharmaceutical Suppliers to fast-track and distribute the latest life-saving and essential technologies to the Federal Government.
Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
Mia McCann
Lovell Government Services
+1 850-684-1867
