Deceit, Injustice and the Lesson of a Lifetime
“Where is Justice?,” a Book of True Events Seeks to Open Minds of the Injustices in AmericaYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do you do when your successful life suddenly makes a sharp turn and heads toward a life of misery, injustice, and lies? What happens when all your life’s plans have been shattered and shaken, and all the things you invested for - all go down the drain?
This is what the new book “Where is Justice?” exposes.
Written by amazing story-teller William Hill, the book talks about his awe-inspiring personal life that gives readers the most intriguing and eye-opening information about deceit, lies, and where the only hope for escape called “justice system” delivered the greatest injustice.
“Helping others is one of the most gratifying things I want to do in life,” Hill says. He said that to be able to help others succeed is his mantra of living in peace and fulfillment. Unfortunately, an unexpected turn of events turned Hill’s life around, and brought him into a nightmare fueled by abusive people and an unjust system.
Hill believes that for America to achieve greatness, we need people to care for others and uplift each other's lives. This has become his life’s guide in everything that he does.
Until one day, just when his career was on a take off, his life crashed and went downhill. Hill was accused of making a false statement on a loan application that he never made in the first place, which then resulted in legal charges against him. These legal charges caused a whirlwind of tragedy for Hill and his family.
Along with all these, Hill lost his precious real estate license and auctioneer license, and had to make important decisions that will test his integrity and values.
Let Hill’s amazing story inspire and blow your minds through a tell-all narration written to give warning, inspiration and upliftment of lives.
“Where is Justice?” is now available on Amazon and other digital bookstores worldwide.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
+1 714-352-4422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other