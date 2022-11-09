WILLIAM F. HILL SEEKS FOR JUSTICE THROUGH HIS BOOK
Author William F. Hill opens up about what happened to his fortune in his book Where is the Justice?YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this dog-eat-dog world, justice, for many people, is not the most achievable thing there is. This is true for author William F. Hill, who has built his fortune from scratch but was immediately ramshackled by those in power, and he tells the entirety of his story in his book "Where is the Justice?"
Originally published in 2004, "Where is the Justice?" has been republished for its second edition this year. It contains the life of William F. Hill and how both justice and power played a huge role in his predicament.
And everyone knows it, money is the source of all evil, enabled by those who are motivated by greed and power, and amplified when no one does anything about it, which has been one main point of the book; to seek justice by telling the world what William and his family actually went and had to go through.
According to Pacific Book Review, Where is the Justice? is “a lengthy yet captivating and mind-blowing look into one man and one’s family experiences when a successful man seeking to help others gets taken advantage of”.
"Where is the Justice?" is a book that is packed with truths about the reality of life when you are an underdog. And while it is not supposed to be entertaining, the book is a fitting read for those who have a great interest in whodunnits.
Author William F. Hill wrote "Where is the Justice?" with the hopes of earning justice, as he and his family should. And to learn more about their experience, the book is available on Amazon and other online book-selling platforms.
