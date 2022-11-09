Fighting for Truth Amidst the Unjust World
William Hill’s Emotional Narration Takes You to Eye-Opening Injustices in the American LifeYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helping others is one of the most gratifying things Author William Hill wants to do in life. To be able to help others succeed is his mantra of living in peace and fulfillment. Unfortunately, an unexpected turn of events turned Hill’s life around, and brought him into a nightmare fueled by abusive people and an unjust system.
This emotional narration is packed into the book “Where is Justice?”.
Hill has always lived with upright decisions in life. But the worst thing is about to happen.
“I have always felt that we have the greatest country in the world. It has always given me great pleasure to see honest, hardworking people who are willing to take risks to get ahead and succeed,” says Hill.
Hill continues that he always feels that working hard to help improve our own lives and the lives of others is a great American tradition and should be espoused. As a result of being brought up with this thinking, Hill had the ability to go out of his way to try to help people succeed and obtain their goals.
However, one day, Hill was accused of making a false statement on a loan application that he never made in the first place, which then resulted in legal charges against him. These legal charges caused a whirlwind of tragedy for Hill and his family.
At that time, Hill lost his credibility and self-respect. He also lost his precious real estate license and auctioneer license. Hill now came into an ultimate crossroad. Hill was threatened to be legally punished if he spoke out the truth.
Will Hill hold his values intact and continue to be upright in his decisions? Or will he spare himself and his family from further emotional, physical, and mental torment?
Join the ravaging waves of William F. Hill's life story through his amazing tell-all narration written to inspire, captivate, and blow our minds as we look into one man’s successful life that seeks to help others, but gets taken advantage of.
“Where is Justice?” is now available on Amazon and other digital bookstores worldwide.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
+1 714-352-4422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other