Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast Begins Its 10th Year
Episodes post on YouTube, JacketMediaCo.com, with Audio on Google Play, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Other Listening Platforms
We anticipate additional shows to expand the depth and breadth of analysis and reporting within our content as we build on very active audience growth and the popularity of our podcasts.”FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturing Talk Radio podcast begins its 10th year, having launched its first episode on November 13th, 2013. The podcast caters to the manufacturing industry and its upstream suppliers and downstream customers by keeping them abreast of industry trends, economic forecasts, and innovations in technology, and impacts from geopolitical events including the war in Ukraine, shutdowns in China, and other supply chain disruptions. Episodes attract thousands of listeners and viewers who find it an invaluable resource to stay abreast and ahead of headwinds whether they are a supplier to the industry, working at a manufacturer, buying from a manufacturer, or watching the sectors to gain insight into the direction of the economy. Manufacturing is a bellwether industry that reveals the beginning of a recession and the end of each recession for nearly a century.
Manufacturing Talk Radio podcast produces The Flagship Report with Dr. Chris Kuehl discussing the geopolitical events that impact industry sectors. It also produced Cliff Notes, and Manufacturing Matters, with Cliff Waldman, a noted economist often quoted in mainstream print. In addition, Harry Moser hosts Moser on Manufacturing, which delves into reshoring and nearshoring. Lew Weiss and Tim Grady host the headline show, Manufacturing Talk Radio podcast, with guests from within the industry, think tanks, government agencies, and thought leaders who keep listeners and viewers current and even a little ahead of the business curve. Manufacturing Talk Radio podcast has been consistently listed as one of the top podcasts to watch or hear because it covers the manufacturing industry far better and in greater depth than the mainstream media.
By producing multiple episodes on various industry facets each month, Manufacturing Talk Radio podcast attracts tens of thousands of engaged listeners and viewers who make their living working in or serving in the 18 sectors that comprise manufacturing, which include Apparel, Leather and Allied Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Petroleum and Coal Products; Printing and Related Support Activities; Computer and Electronic Products; Transportation Equipment; Machinery; Textile Mills; Primary Metals; Plastics and Rubber Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances and Components; Wood Products; Furniture and Related Products; Paper Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Fabricated Metal Products; Food, Beverage and Tobacco Products; and Chemical Products.
Advertisers have found a responsive audience, and many guests have said that new leads have reached out to them and specifically mentioned their interview on the show. Through its parent network, JacketMediaCo, Manufacturing Talk Radio podcast helps advertisers leverage their message with a display ad in Manufacturing Outlook ezine, the only digital industry trade publication that focuses on the future with forward-looking and forward-thinking editorials and analysis of North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, along with specific industries including Outlooks for Aerospace, Automotive, Materials, Energy, and Cyber Security. In addition, banner and other ad placements are available on webpages within JacketMediaCo.com, as well as ads within the videos posted on YouTube.
"We anticipate additional shows to expand the depth and breadth of analysis and reporting within the Manufacturing Talk Radio podcast content as we build on very active audience growth and the popularity of our podcasts," said Lew Weiss, founder of the network, "including those brought to us by independent producers. You can't be all things to all people, but we can be most things to manufacturing industry podcast reporting," he concluded.
About JacketMediaCo:
JacketMediaCo (JMC) is an independent producer of podcasts, including Manufacturing Talk Radio podcast, The WAM Podcast, and Hazard Girls, which are posted weekly, and Cliff Notes and Manufacturing Matters with Cliff Waldman, The Flagship Report with Dr. Chris Kuehl, and Moser on Manufacturing with Harry Moser that are posted monthly. JMC has created more than 800 podcast episodes in both audio and video that are available on YouTube and podcast apps, including Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Blubrry, and other listening platforms. https://jacketmediaco.com/
About Manufacturing Talk Radio podcast:
Manufacturing Talk Radio podcast is a weekly podcast presenting breaking news, technology developments, business trends, and economic forecasts with industry experts, business executives, thought leaders, academics, association officials, and government representatives about the topics of greatest interest to small, medium, and large manufacturing companies.
Hosts Lew Weiss and Tim Grady create casual conversations with guests that are in-depth, insightful, and informative and are intended to educate and often entertain any listener working in or aligned with the manufacturing industry. Comments from guests include:
• “We want to thank Tim and Lew and the wonderful team at Manufacturing Talk Radio podcast for our chance to talk about CMMC and the struggles facing manufacturing and cyber security. It was extremely helpful in promoting our message and expanding our business. Everyone on our team thinks the world of your team and your mission. Keep up the great work.”
• “The podcast interview was absolutely awesome, truthful and you guys walked us through a very real and appreciated discussion.”
• “I have been a frequent guest on Manufacturing Talk Radio podcast over the years and deeply appreciate the interaction and quality. The importance of the manufacturing community can't be overestimated, and this show provides insights and observations rarely seen in other media. The people brought to interact are truly the thought leaders in the industry, and Tim and Lew bring them to the audience in an up-close and personal way.”
The podcast has been listed as a "must listen" among the top manufacturing podcasts and can be found at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/manufacturing-talk-radio/ with video episodes posted on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/Mfgtalkradio
