Missouri Joins Other States as Adult Use Cannabis Becomes Legal in the State
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the midterm elections this week, Missouri has become one of the newest states to legalize an adult-use recreational marijuana program. BusinessExpos.com and Emerging Industry Professionals congratulate Missourians as they embark on this new journey of cannabis legalization.
According to the ballot initiative:
● Adults 21 and older can purchase and possess up to three ounces of cannabis
● Individuals with a registration card can grow six flowering plants, six immature plants, and six clones
● A six percent sales tax will be implemented and the revenue will go toward facilitating automatic expungements for people with certain non-violent marijuana offenses on their records, with any remaining revenue going toward veterans’ healthcare, substance misuse treatment and the state’s public defender system
● Public consumption, driving under the influence of cannabis, and underage marijuana use are explicitly prohibited
● The measure will codify employment protections for medical cannabis patients
● Medical marijuana cards will be valid for three years at a time, instead of one
● Caregivers will be able to serve double the number of patients
In joining MIssouri on this monumental milestone, join us at the Missouri 2023 CannaTech Expo on Oct. 25 - 26th at the KCI Expo Center in Kansas City. With a robust agenda for both days, participants will have the opportunity to learn more about what legalization means for cannabusinesses and for the state of Missouri as a whole.
Jen Wynn, VP of expositions for BusinessExpos.com stated, “As a Missourian I am proud of our community for passing Amendment 3. I’m glad we will finally be righting some of the wrongs that the previous laws created. I’m excited and looking forward to new business and revenue opportunities the adult use market brings to the state.”
In addition to these changes on the individual level, there are additional updates that residents of Missouri can expect to see on the business side of things including:
● The Department of Health and Senior Services will be responsible for regulating the program and issuing licenses for cannabis businesses.
● Regulators will be required to issue at least 144 microbusiness licenses through a lottery system, with priority given to low-income applicants and people who have been disproportionately impacted by drug criminalization.
● Existing medical marijuana dispensaries will have the first opportunity to apply to start serving adult consumers with dual licenses.
● Regulators can create rules around advertising, but not be any more stringent than existing restrictions on alcohol marketing.
● A seed-to-sale tracking system would be established for the marijuana market.
● Local jurisdictions are able to opt out of permitting cannabis microbusinesses or retailers from operating in their area if voters approve the ban at the ballot.
For more information about the expo, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com
About Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP):
Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is a B2B marketing firm that creates unique opportunities to find new business with their industry-specific (B2B) expos.
Jennifer Wynn
BusinessExpos.com
+1 636-346-1266
email us here
