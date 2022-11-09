Submit Release
Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Walgreens Has Come A Long Way Since First Store Opened in 1901

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. NPI helps international and domestic health and wellness companies enter and expand their distribution network in the United States.

NPI’s ‘Evolution of Distribution’ Platform Helps Health, Wellness & Beauty Brands Launch New Products

It was exciting meeting one-on-one with buyers from iconic companies, such as Walgreens.”
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight million customers visit Walgreens stores and online annually.

Not many of them, however, go directly to Walgreens’ national headquarters.

During Mitch Gould’s career representing iconic brands, he got to visit retail buyers at Walgreens’ national headquarters in Illinois.

“Walgreens has developed into an industry leader since the first store opened in 1901,” said Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “Now, Walgreens operates more than 9,000 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Walgreens fills almost 300 million prescriptions every 30 days,” Gould added. “They employ 225,000 people, including 85,000 healthcare service providers, such as pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurse practitioners, and other health-related professionals.”

To stay competitive in the health and wellness sector, Walgreens has had to adapt to the needs of today’s consumers.

“For example, the Walgreens app makes prescription management easier and more convenient,” Gould said. “They have lived up to their vision to be ‘America’s most-loved pharmacy-led health, well-being and beauty company.’”

Gould said he has been fortunate to visit the national headquarters of Walgreens and many other top retailers.

“It has been fun representing major brands, such as Rubbermaid and Remington,” he said. “It was exciting meeting one-on-one with buyers from iconic companies.”

For the past 15 years, Gould and NPI have worked to launch health and wellness products or expand sales for existing products in the U.S.

“Product launches or expansions can be challenging,” Gould said. “We try to streamline the process with our ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, which coordinates all the professional services needed under our central command.”

“NPI provides all the sales, marketing, FDA compliance, and operation services that our clients need to promote their products to major retailers in the U.S.,” he added.

For more information, visit nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products.

Mitch Gould, a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky

