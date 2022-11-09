ON THE MARK Expands Team in Q4 2022 to Meet Demand
OTM, the leading global boutique organization design firm brings on new team members to meet demand
I had a strong desire to work with the global leader in collaborative organization design and I am thrilled to be part of OTM's high-performing team.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for ON THE MARK’s (OTM) services continue to grow globally. OTM officially welcomes David Casey, OBE, as OTM’s Corporate and Business Development Director, Marie Pazych, as OTM’s Global Marketing Director, Rahul Lama, OTM’s Support Consultant, and Emma Jennings, OTM Organization Design Consultant to their global team in the last half of 2022. The new team members add to OTM’s exceptional value, depth of expertise and capacity to their already successful team. OTM continues to hire both in the US and UK for the remainder of 2022 and 2023.
— Emma Jennings, Consultant
The team at OTM stays a deliberately close-knit team of 15, including the Founder and Managing Principal, Mark LaScola. As a remote-first company, OTM employs team members across the U.K. and U.S., serving clients globally.
David Casey spent his first career of 30+ years in the British Army as an expert at planning, deploying, and sustaining military capability. He shares values of honesty, integrity and courage, and drive with OTM. Casey leads the OTM Corporate and Business Development efforts as he expands OTM’s partnerships and new go-to-market channels. Marie Pazych comes to OTM as a seasoned freelance marketing consultant in social media management, copywriting, marketing strategy, and more. Pazych and Casey say that they’ve “found their home” with OTM with Casey joining in August and Pazych joining in September.
Rahul Lama had a previous relationship with OTM through industry professional group and originally found OTM when searching for organization design firms during his Master Thesis work. He was fascinated by the authenticity, depth, and precision of OTM and ended up taking OTM’s Masterclass: Modernizing Operating Models Collaboratively. From there, he became a top-candidate for OTM’s next hire and has now been with us since July.
Emma Jennings has worked with and within organizations in the public and private sector, collaborating on exciting organization design projects that change the way clients do business with their customers and service-users. She thrives within diverse teams of bright and capable people and values honesty, authenticity, and resilience. It is these values that attracted her to OTM.
“I had a strong desire to work with the global leader in collaborative organization design and I am thrilled to be part of OTM's high-performing team,” says Jennings.
ON THE MARK is still working to meet demand and is currently hiring two Support Consultants, one US-based and one UK-based. See more details at https://on-the-mark.com/careers/.
OTM hosts executive briefings and in-person masterclasses in cities across the globe, all-year round. You can sign up for notifications on these events at https://on-the-mark.com/events/.
Find out more about modernizing operating models and organization design at https://on-the-mark.com/.
ON THE MARK (OTM) has successfully delivered close to 450 organization redesigns and operating model modernization projects in 35+ countries on five continents across most industry sectors for every type of business function and enterprise-wide over its 30+ years in business. OTM offers one of the industry’s most disciplined, integrated, and comprehensive re-design solutions that simplifies an operating model, removing complications. OTM has trained and developed over 5,000 internal change agents and leaders around the globe in our unique organization design solution using the 10/20/70 model of development.
