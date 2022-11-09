rSchoolToday Releases Always-On Funding Engine
Free feature allows any school to accept donations online for their activity programs and keep more of it in their schoolMINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rSchoolToday, maker of the most-adopted operating system for high school activities management, released a new update for its software platform that allows high school athletics and activities administrators to accept online donations from a dedicated, custom-branded, secure website.
Available for any high school across the country, the free Funding Engine feature substitutes the traditional revenue-split structure popular with similar products for a flat-fee approach– $1 for any size donation (plus credit card fees). Other features include a rotating rewards system designed to bring supporters back multiple times, and the ability for donors to take on the cost of credit card fees which often reduce the amount given to a school. Launched in support of the company’s $40M Dash campaign, an initiative to help raise $40M for high school activities by 2024, the new system aims to make fundraising effortless, giving schools the space to worry less about budgets and focus on providing opportunities for young athletes to learn through sport.
“Our goal is to help schools with their toughest challenges through technology,” said rSchoolToday Chief Marketing Officer Romy Glazer. “We see Funding Engine as a way to lower the barriers to entry for a necessity that should never have had them in the first place. By being transparent about the costs, simple in our approach, and creative about how we can get local communities involved - we think this feature will truly make a difference for our partners.”
While not required to use the feature, Funding Engine will take advantage of already-existing touchpoints inside the company’s software suite to help schools drive dollars from their pages and earn more, including the Team Alerts System, Websites, and Schedule Pages.
Administrators interested in activating their school’s Funding Engine can get started by contacting their local rSchoolToday representative or visiting donate.rschooltoday.com
About rSchoolToday:
rSchoolToday is a 23-year-old company providing an integrated suite of 25 cloud-hosted Software and Mobile App solutions to the K–12 and college education market. rSchool’s Sports Management Platform includes the most widely adopted athletic scheduler in the US. The company currently serves over 11,000 schools and 15 state athletic associations.
