GLENN BECK, AND PATRICK BET-DAVID’S VIEWERS, ARE IMPRESSED BY WHITNEY WEBB

Whitney Webb with Glenn and Patrick ONE NATION UNDER BLACKMAIL by Whitney Webb

Her Publisher is Not Surprised

WALTERVILLE, OR, US, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrineDay publisher RA “Kris” Millegan is not surprised that Glenn Beck (“a leading American media personality, political commentator, [and] author” –GlennBeck(dot)com) introduced author Whitney Webb on his podcast (watch here: Episode 162) with, “I think this is the most important hour I have ever been a part of in broadcast. I’ve done this for 45 years. This is the most important person, and hour you can spend.”

Whitney Webb is an independent investigative journalist. TrineDay recently published her first book, ONE NATION UNDER BLACKMAIL: The sordid union between Intelligence and Organized Crime that gave rise to Jeffrey Epstein.

“Before the end of their talk,” Mr. Millegan said, “Beck told Whitney, ‘I thought of this several times during this podcast: I think this is the most powerful interview I’ve ever done.’”

Millegan is also gratified by the viewer comments about Whitney’s interview with Patrick Bet-David on his PBD Podcast, click to watch: Episode 198.

“Patrick’s viewers said that Whitney is ‘a testament to what real journalism can be. She puts the average journalist of the day to absolute shame.’ And ‘Whitney is one of the smartest and most knowledgeable guests I've ever heard on a podcast. Not even an ounce of ideology injected and packed full of information. Imagine if we had people like this teaching in our schools?’ And ‘Best interview you've done and she is an incredible journalist.’”

Bet-David is the CEO of Valuetainment Media and author of “the #1 Wall Street Journal bestseller YOUR NEXT FIVE MOVES, Simon & Schuster” (Valuetainment(dot)com).

“Whitney did a very deep dive into history with her book, ONE NATION UNDER BLACKMAIL. We split it into two volumes. They’re both available now,” said Mr. Millegan.

“President Kennedy said that every person can make a difference, and every person should try,” Mr. Millegan continued. “I publish books that the mainstream won’t touch. Whitney publishes articles, and now her first book, to the same end: to expose the people in the shadows who use secrecy to lie, cheat and steal from the American people.”

RA “Kris” Millegan runs TrineDay, a small publishing house that arose in 2002 as a response to the consistent refusal of the corporate press to publish many well-researched and well-written books that challenge official history and tend to rock the boat of America’s corporate culture.