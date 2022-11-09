LigaData partners with Dgraph Labs to enable Mobile Operators to harness the full potential of Connected Communities

Data Analytics and AI specialist LigaData has partnered with Dgraph to provide new connected communities-focused solutions to its mobile network operator clients.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LigaData, the provider of data analytics and AI products for mobile operators, has partnered with leading graph database Dgraph Labs to expand the data fabric ecosystem for mobile network operators.

LigaData will leverage the advantages of the Dgraph GraphQL Cloud Platform and utilize the low latency technology to make time-intensive processes from hours to minutes, enabling new innovative mobile financial services and fraud detection solutions.

The strategic partnership will blend both organizations’ specialized technical expertise, combining LigaData’s extensive track-record delivering complex telco use cases utilizing real-time data with the number one rated graph database on GitHub.

“We’re delighted to partner with LigaData and provide their MNO clients with additional functionality powered by our GraphQL Cloud Platform,” said Akon Dey, CEO, Dgraph Labs. “Graph database technology has the potential to facilitate rapid prototyping and hugely scalable applications, which means pioneering use cases can be implemented with a faster time to value for Mobile Operators.”

Bassel Ojjeh, CEO at LigaData, stated: “Mobile Operators house very rich sets of connected communities amongst their subscriber bases. Leveraging graph database technologies in our data fabric platform allows Mobile Operators to better analyze these connected communities and create superior subscriber experiences.”

About LigaData

LigaData of Silicon Valley specializes in managed data services and products for mobile operators to facilitate digital transformation, achieve data-driven outcomes, and optimize operator resources. LigaData’s services and software products are used by over 25 mobile operators around the world to extract greater value from their existing infrastructure, whether through improved analytics, decisioning or AI.

About Dgraph Labs

Dgraph Labs is the creator of Dgraph, the world’s first native GraphQL database with a graph backend. Dgraph underpins the digital transformation of terabytes of data for businesses that depend on complex data structures. With over 18,000 GitHub stars and over 10 million Docker pulls, Dgraph is the most popular open-source graph database in the market. Dgraph’s customers include companies from Fortune 500 companies as well as rapid-growth startups. Learn more at dgraph.io

