Niagara Falls Adventures Launches a Buffalo Chicken Wing Tasting Tour
Niagara Falls Adventures is now offering a foodie-friendly Buffalo wing-tasting tour
The history of the chicken wing goes much deeper than many realize.”NIAGARA FALLS, NY, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niagara Falls Adventures is now offering a foodie-friendly Buffalo wing-tasting tour that takes guests on a culinary journey through the streets of Niagara Falls, where locals and visitors alike have been enjoying delicious chicken wings for generations. The Buffalo/Niagara region is famously known for its love and appreciation of the chicken wing. Yet many visitors, including locals, don’t know the rich history behind the chicken wing and how it gained its popularity.
Hear the stories of chicken wing pioneers from the early years to the present day, and learn how their stories tie into Niagara Falls’ history and heritage. Along the stroll through Old Falls Street, you’ll stop to taste Buffalo-style chicken wings at popular spots including Cantina and Anchor Bar. This includes exclusive wings like the Dorothy fried chicken, compliments of our very own celebrity chef Bobby Anderson.
“The history of the chicken wing goes much deeper than many realize. We care about keeping this history alive and helping it reach as many people as possible while bringing the stories to life,” Nick Hurd CEO of Niagara Falls Adventures.
Running year-round from Thursday to Saturday, this tour is the perfect event for family and friends to experience in the winter months and beyond. You will leave feeling full of amazing food, and the rich history of why the chicken wing is such a staple in the Buffalo/Niagara region. For adventure seekers, Niagara Falls Adventures also offers a package option with skip-the-wait tickets for Cave of the Winds.
About Niagara Falls Adventures
Niagara Falls Adventures is a local tour company with highly trained expert guides who are passionate about bringing the best of Niagara Falls, USA to its visitors. Founded in 2017, Niagara Falls Adventures has won multiple awards including the Golden Buffalo winner for Best Tour Guide in America and Adventure Tour Company of the Year by Travel & Hospitality Awards. Highly rated by its visitors, they welcome more than 20,000 guests each year and ensure they have the best experience possible in the Niagara region. There are many ways to experience the wonder of Niagara Falls, and Niagara Falls Adventures offers multiple options to experience it in new ways. Please visit www.niagarafallsadventures.com for more information.
