Will Black, Chief Giving Officer of Sharing The Credit, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Sharing The Credit is a great idea, and Will Black really gives the non-profit space a lift! Interesting interview with a dymamic individual.” — Andy Jacob

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Will Black, Chief Giving Officer of Sharing The Credit for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others.

About Sharing The Credit

As a business
Sharing The Credit helps your business fund or increase your funding and support to your favorite IRS recognized charity (501c3's), with no expense to you. We take the portion of your credit and debit card merchant fees you were paying to the bank and give it to your charity of choice instead.

This is possible because Meridian Merchant Services, who, acting as your credit and debit card services provider, doesn't keep your merchant fees since they are a registered non-profit themselves through Meridian Foundation (IRS #45-3321239). This means what used to go to the bank, now goes to your favorite registered charity.

This means you receive the credit, satisfaction and goodwill for providing extra support to a cause you believe in, from which everyone benefits with no additional bottom line or out of pocket expense…

As a charity
Sharing The Credit means you get increased sustainable regular funding from businesses that support you, without the charity incurring any money raising or other costs…

In other words, we show both businesses and non-profit groups how to support and raise funds for great causes that help make our world a better place.

Talk with us about helping you to help everyone share the credit.

In the interview with Andy Jacob, Will Black discusses the newest offerings of Sharing The Credit, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.

