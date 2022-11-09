SeaLead Launches IDEA Service Connecting India and UAE to East Africa
New Service Provides Fast and Direct Link Between Fast-Growing Regions
We are delighted to be launching this new service in conjunction with our partners. Trade between India, the UAE and East Africa has been growing strongly”SINGAPORE, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SeaLead has announced the launch of a new service connecting India and the United Arab Emirates to East Africa. The India-Dubai-East-Africa (IDEA) service will commence on 22nd November as a weekly service with four ships, of which SeaLead will provide two and OOCL and TS Lines one each.
— Henry Schmidl, SeaLead Managing Director
The rotation for the new service will be as follows:
Nhava Sheva (JNPT), Mundra (ADANI), Jebel Ali (DPW), Khalifa (CSP),
Mombasa (Kilindini), Dar Es Salam (HIT), Nhava Sheva (JNPT)
Commenting on the new service, Henry Schmidl, SeaLead Managing Director, noted “We are delighted to be launching this new service in conjunction with our partners. Trade between India, the UAE and East Africa has been growing strongly and our new service will add further options for our customers. Providing this fast and direct service will shorten transit times and allow for faster connections.”
The new service will provide solutions for both large and small customers that are looking to tap into this lucrative and fast-growing trade lane. With both Kenya and Tanzania estimated to grow at a rate of 8% annually, the East Africa region is becoming of prime interest for companies looking to expand their business. The growth is very well promoted and driven by the efforts of the EAC (East African Community) - an intergovernmental organisation formed in 2000, that focuses strongly on infrastructure development, necessary to facilitate trade in Africa. India and the UAE are also benefiting from robust domestic economies, while India is one of the largest trade partners with East Africa (and Africa as a whole) having signed Trade Treaties with multiple African nations.
Transit times for the IDEA service:
Westbound
Ports Days
Nhava Sheva to Mombasa 18
Nhava Sheva to Dar Es Salaam 20
Mundra to Mombasa 15
Mundra to Dar Es Salaam 17
Jebel Ali to Mombasa 11
Jebel Ali to Dar Es Salaam 14
Abu Dhabi to Mombasa 10
Abu Dhabi to Dar Es Salaam 12
Eastbound
Mombasa to Nhava Sheva 14
Mombasa to Mundra 17
Mombasa to Jebel Ali 20
Mombasa to Abu Dhabi 21
Dar Es Salaam to Nhava Sheva 12
Dar Es Salaam to Mundra 14
Dar Es Salaam to Jebel Ali 18
Dar Es Salaam to Abu Dhabi 19
Relatively new to the global shipping line sector, Sea Lead has grown rapidly in recent years and is currently ranked number 22 by industry expert Alphaliner. The company will continue to expand and develop new services to support its fast-growing customer base and satisfy the worldwide demand for cargo capacity.
About SeaLead Shipping
SeaLead Shipping Pte Ltd is a privately-owned global shipping line founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore. SeaLead has a presence in 21 countries and is focused on enabling and simplifying international trade among major economies and emerging markets.
