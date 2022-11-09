101VOICE Awarded 2022 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award

1NUMBER.io Honored for Exceptional Solution Support

101VOICE announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named 1NUMBER.io as a 2022 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award winner.

We are deeply honored by the recognition that another of our Unified Communications solutions provides exceptional solution support to the teleservices industry.” — Arman Eghbali, 101VOICE CEO and Founder

The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award honors available products that help ensure remote workers have access to the same communications and other corporate resources as they would in the office. Whether they are adjusting to new teleworking environments during the COVID-19 pandemic, or had previously adopted technologies in response to an already existing remote workforce trend, the products and services from winners of the 2022 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will enable businesses to effectively support their mobile and remote workforces.

Arman Eghbali, 101VOICE CEO and Founder, said, “We are deeply honored by the recognition that another of our Unified Communications solutions provides exceptional solution support to the teleservices industry. 101VOICE continually strives to offer our customers excellent UC solutions and support customized to suit their unique needs. It is an immense privilege to receive this award and be a name our customers can trust. It is an immense honor that we do not take for granted.”

1NUMBER.io offers a simple one-number reachability solution via 101VOICE’s award-winning cloud communication system. The solution mainly focuses on government, educational, and healthcare organizations and provides an effective cloud communication solution to stay in touch with their team, employees, parents, etc., without hassle. The communication gateway is HIPAA-compliant, provides administrator control, three years of call and SMS logs, and a white-glove service.

“The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award recognizes the best and the most innovative products that this industry has to offer. 101VOICE has proven their commitment to quality and the further development of Teleworking Solutions industry through 1NUMBER.io,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Congratulations to the entire team at 101VOICE for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of Teleworking,” Tehrani added.

The 2022 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will be highlighted on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine’s online news portal.

About 101VOICE

101VOICE, the UC division of IT Management Corporation, is a leading provider of bleeding-edge Cloud-based UC solutions for the business sector. Based in Santa Clara, California, and with offices around the USA and branches in the UK, Brazil, China, and Australia, the company has won more than 40 awards for its innovative work in the UC space.

For more information on 101VOICE or its many UC solutions, please visit the company’s official website at https://www.101voice.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet

