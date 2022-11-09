Taste Canada Announces the 2022 Winners of Canada's National, Bilingual Food Writing Awards
The Taste Canada Awards Were Handed Out at the Fairmont Royal York
Twenty-five years of vision, drive and shared passion culminating as we celebrate Canada's best cookbooks and their talented authors.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 25th consecutive year, Taste Canada Awards / Les Lauréats des Saveurs du Canada has announced the winners of Canada's only national, bilingual food writing awards. This year, 87 cookbooks entered the competition, representing authors from 9 provinces. The shortlist announced in June narrowed the competition to 45 cookbooks, representing authors from 6 provinces. The 17 gold and silver award winners were revealed at the Taste Canada Awards Gala on November 7th, at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, co-hosted by Steven Hellmann and Madame Labriski.
— Karen Baxter, Director, Taste Canada
CANADA’S BEST COOKBOOKS 2022
English-Language Books
--
Culinary Narratives
Gold
Bread & Water: Essays by dee Hobsbawn-Smith, University of Regina Press, Regina
Silver
Food to Grow On: The Ultimate Guide to Childhood Nutrition from Pregnancy to Packed Lunches by Sarah Remmer and Cara Rosenbloom, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
--
General Cookbooks
Gold
Well Seasoned: A Year’s Worth of Delicious Recipes by Mary Berg, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
Silver
Fast Easy Cheap Vegan by Sam Turnbull, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
--
Regional/Cultural Cookbooks
Gold
Eat, Habibi, Eat! Fresh Recipes for Modern Egyptian Cooking by Shahir Massoud, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
Silver
Macedonia: The Cookbook: Recipes and Stories from the Balkans by Katarina Nitsou, Interlink Books (Thomas Allen & Son), Markham
--
Single-Subject Cookbooks
Gold
Jam Bake: Inspired Recipes for Creating and Baking with Preserves by Camilla Wynne, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
Silver
The Zero-Waste Chef: Plant-Forward Recipes and Tips for a Sustainable Kitchen and Planet by Anne-Marie Bonneau, Penguin Canada, Toronto
--
Health or Special Diet Cookbooks
Gold
The Food Doula Cookbook: A Guide to a Healthy Pregnancy and a Nourished New Mom by Lindsay Taylor, Plumleaf Press, Oakville
--
Les livres de langue française
--
Les narrations culinaires
Or
L'érable et la perdrix (L’histoire culinaire du Québec à travers ses aliments) par Elisabeth Cardin et Michel Lambert, Les Éditions Cardinal, Montréal
Argent
Tout sur les gins du Québec par Patrice Plante, Les Éditions La Presse, Anjou
--
Livres de cuisine générale
Or
K pour Katrine : le livre de recettes par Katrine Paradis et Margaux Verdier, KO Éditions, Montréal
--
Livres de cuisine régionale et culturelle
Or
Les filles fattoush - La cuisine syrienne, une cuisine de cœur par Adelle Tarzibachi, KO Éditions, Montréal
--
Livres de cuisine sujet unique
Or
En feu! par Manon Lapierre, Les Éditions Cardinal, Montréal
Argent
Boire le Québec par Rose Simard, KO Éditions, Montréal
--
Livres de cuisine santé ou d’alimentation particulière
Or
Recettes véganes pour gens actifs par Xavier Desharnais et Nicolas Leduc-Savard, KO Éditions, Montréal
Argent
Bien manger, c'est tout simple ! par Marie-Ève Caplette, Saint-Jean Éditeur, Laval
A champion of Canadian cookbooks, Taste Canada inspires and encourages readers at home and abroad to discover delicious recipes and diverse food stories written from a Canadian perspective. Taste Canada brings together Canadian food and beverage writers, publishers, chefs, restaurateurs, farmers, industry, post-secondary culinary colleges, media and cookbook fans, recognizing that food connects us all.
Taste Canada is a not-for-profit organization and remains sustainable due to the generous support and sponsorship received from industry partners and supporters.
Since 1998, Taste Canada has presented awards to the best Canadian food writers. Awards are presented each year at a Gala in Toronto. Additional information can be found at tastecanada.org.
