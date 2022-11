Taste Canada Announces the 2022 Winners of Canada's National, Bilingual Food Writing Awards

2022 Taste Canada Winners Taste Canada Awards Hosts, Steven Hellmann and Madame Labriski About Taste Canada

The Taste Canada Awards Were Handed Out at the Fairmont Royal York

Twenty-five years of vision, drive and shared passion culminating as we celebrate Canada's best cookbooks and their talented authors.” — Karen Baxter, Director, Taste Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the 25th consecutive year, Taste Canada Awards / Les Lauréats des Saveurs du Canada has announced the winners of Canada's only national, bilingual food writing awards. This year, 87 cookbooks entered the competition, representing authors from 9 provinces. The shortlist announced in June narrowed the competition to 45 cookbooks, representing authors from 6 provinces. The 17 gold and silver award winners were revealed at the Taste Canada Awards Gala on November 7th, at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, co-hosted by Steven Hellmann and Madame Labriski.CANADA’S BEST COOKBOOKS 2022English-Language Books--Culinary NarrativesGoldBread & Water: Essays by dee Hobsbawn-Smith, University of Regina Press, ReginaSilverFood to Grow On: The Ultimate Guide to Childhood Nutrition from Pregnancy to Packed Lunches by Sarah Remmer and Cara Rosenbloom, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver--General CookbooksGoldWell Seasoned: A Year’s Worth of Delicious Recipes by Mary Berg, Appetite by Random House, VancouverSilverFast Easy Cheap Vegan by Sam Turnbull, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver--Regional/Cultural CookbooksGoldEat, Habibi, Eat! Fresh Recipes for Modern Egyptian Cooking by Shahir Massoud, Appetite by Random House, VancouverSilverMacedonia: The Cookbook: Recipes and Stories from the Balkans by Katarina Nitsou, Interlink Books (Thomas Allen & Son), Markham--Single-Subject CookbooksGoldJam Bake: Inspired Recipes for Creating and Baking with Preserves by Camilla Wynne, Appetite by Random House, VancouverSilverThe Zero-Waste Chef: Plant-Forward Recipes and Tips for a Sustainable Kitchen and Planet by Anne-Marie Bonneau, Penguin Canada, Toronto--Health or Special Diet CookbooksGoldThe Food Doula Cookbook: A Guide to a Healthy Pregnancy and a Nourished New Mom by Lindsay Taylor, Plumleaf Press, Oakville--Les livres de langue française--Les narrations culinairesOrL'érable et la perdrix (L’histoire culinaire du Québec à travers ses aliments) par Elisabeth Cardin et Michel Lambert, Les Éditions Cardinal, MontréalArgentTout sur les gins du Québec par Patrice Plante, Les Éditions La Presse, Anjou--Livres de cuisine généraleOrK pour Katrine : le livre de recettes par Katrine Paradis et Margaux Verdier, KO Éditions, Montréal--Livres de cuisine régionale et culturelleOrLes filles fattoush - La cuisine syrienne, une cuisine de cœur par Adelle Tarzibachi, KO Éditions, Montréal--Livres de cuisine sujet uniqueOrEn feu! par Manon Lapierre, Les Éditions Cardinal, MontréalArgentBoire le Québec par Rose Simard, KO Éditions, Montréal--Livres de cuisine santé ou d’alimentation particulièreOrRecettes véganes pour gens actifs par Xavier Desharnais et Nicolas Leduc-Savard, KO Éditions, MontréalArgentBien manger, c'est tout simple ! par Marie-Ève Caplette, Saint-Jean Éditeur, LavalA champion of Canadian cookbooks, Taste Canada inspires and encourages readers at home and abroad to discover delicious recipes and diverse food stories written from a Canadian perspective. Taste Canada brings together Canadian food and beverage writers, publishers, chefs, restaurateurs, farmers, industry, post-secondary culinary colleges, media and cookbook fans, recognizing that food connects us all.Taste Canada is a not-for-profit organization and remains sustainable due to the generous support and sponsorship received from industry partners and supporters.Since 1998, Taste Canada has presented awards to the best Canadian food writers. Awards are presented each year at a Gala in Toronto. Additional information can be found at tastecanada.org.Interviews with Karen Baxter, Executive Director, Taste Canada, any of the authors, chefs, hosts, and partners can be facilitated. Email Steven Hellmann, Taste Canada Publicist, at itstasty@thefoodiesgroup.com with any requests.