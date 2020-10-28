Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Taste Canada Announces the 2020 Winners of Canada's National, Bilingual Food Writing Awards

Congratulations to all the winning authors!

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 23rd consecutive year, Taste Canada Awards / Les Lauréats des Saveurs du Canada has announced the winners of the country’s only national, bilingual food writing awards, as we also celebrate National Cookbook Month.

This year, 86 cookbooks entered the competition, representing authors from 7 provinces. A shortlist announced in June narrowed the competition to a maximum of 5 entries per category.

The 20 gold and silver award winners were revealed at the Taste Canada Awards Virtual Ceremony on October 25, streamed on Facebook Live, from the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, co-hosted by Irene Matys and Martin Juneau.

The annual ceremony brings together writers, publishers, chefs, restaurateurs, farmers, industry, media and cookbook fans to promote a vibrant national conversation about food and the art and culture of culinary writing. The theme this year was Farm to Kitchen. Due to Covid, all of the activities leading up to the ceremony were held online, including a new series of "Behind the Apron" Zoom chats with authors and farmers, giving the public access to engage in a virtual setting, leading up to the virtual awards ceremony.

CANADA'S BEST COOKBOOKS 2020

Culinary Narratives

Gold: Chop Suey Nation by Ann Hui, Douglas & McIntyre, Madeira Park

Silver: Lost Feast: Culinary Extinction and the Future of Food by Lenore Newman, ECW Press, Toronto

Les narrations culinaires

Or: Mieux conserver ses aliments pour moins gaspiller par Anne-Marie Desbiens, Les Éditions La Presse, Montréal

Argent: Le goût de la bière fermière – De la tradition à l’innovation locale et écoresponsable par Martin Thibault, Druide, Montréal

General Cookbooks, Presented by Egg Farmers of Ontario

Gold: Let Me Feed You by Rosie Daykin, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver

Silver: Duchess at Home by Giselle Courteau, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver

Livres de cuisine générale

Or: Olive + Gourmando : Le livre de recettes par Dyan Soloman, KO Éditions, Montréal

Argent: Soupers rapides par Geneviève O’Gleman, Groupe Sogides/Éditions De L'Homme, Montréal

Regional/Cultural Cookbooks

Gold: Coconut Lagoon: Recipes from a South Indian Kitchen by Joe Thottungal and Anne DesBrisay, Figure 1 Publishing, Vancouver

Silver: Burdock & Co by Andrea Carlson, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver

Livres de cuisine régionale et culturelle

Or: Tables véganes - Menus d'ici et d'ailleurs par Élise Desaulniers et Patricia Martin, Trécarré, Montréal

Argent: FORÊT Identifier, cueillir, cuisiner par Ariane Paré Le Gal et Gérald Le Gal, Les Éditions Cardinal, Montréal

Single-Subject Cookbooks

Gold: Oven to Table: Over 100 One-Pot and One-Pan Recipes for Your Sheet Pan, Skillet, Dutch Oven, and More by Jan Scott, Penguin Canada, Toronto

Silver: Modern Lunch by Allison Day, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver

Livres de cuisine sujet unique

Or: Parcours sucré par Patrice Demers, Les Éditions La Presse, Montréal

Argent: Cuisine de pêche par Stéphane Modat, Les Éditions La Presse, Montréal

Health and Special Diet Cookbooks

Gold: Eat More Plants: Over 100 Anti-Inflammatory, Plant-Based Recipes for Vibrant Living by Desiree Nielsen, Penguin Canada, Toronto

Silver: Sprout Right Family Food: Good Nutrition and Over 130 Simple Recipes for Baby, Toddler, and the Whole Family by Lianne Phillipson, Penguin Canada, Toronto

Livres de cuisine santé et diète particulière

Or: Loounie cuisine par Caroline Huard, KO Éditions, Montréal

Argent: Savoir quoi manger – TDAH par Elisabeth Cerquiera, Modus Vivendi, Montréal

HALL OF FAME

This year’s Taste Canada Awards Hall of Fame inductees, presented by the Culinary Historians of Canada, have wildly different personalities, however both are well-known for their humorous approach to cooking — especially their puns and one-liners.

The first inductee for 2020 was the late Norene Gilletz. Norene, known as “Canada’s queen of kosher cuisine,” died recently (age 79) still writing and blogging about Canadian food. Her first cookbook, Second Helpings, Please!, (1968), reprinted seventeen times, is now subtitled The Iconic Jewish Cookbook. Her final cookbook, The Brain Boosting Diet, appeared last December. She wrote ten others, plus many food columns and blog posts for the Canadian Jewish News. Her Facebook group boasted over 10,000 members, who happily called themselves “Noreners.”

Gilletz was famous for her humour, culinary knowledge, and generous mentorship of food writers, teachers, and fundraisers. Her recipes were delicious and reliable; thousands still make her Sweet and Sour Meatballs and Carrot Cake. Gilletz’s books united communities as varied as Jews, food processor owners and thyroid cancer sufferers.

The second inductee for 2020 was Stephen Yan. Stephen was an ambassador of Chinese cooking. He was the first Chinese-Canadian chef to host a cooking show, CBC’s wildly popular “Wok with Yan” (1978 to 1995). From Hong Kong, Yan emigrated to Vancouver in 1967 at age nineteen, where he eventually opened restaurants and self-published many cookbooks. His syndicated show and cookbooks encouraged home cooks to experiment with Asian ingredients, techniques and equipment, especially the cleaver and the wok, his specialty.

People young and old fondly remember the show and books. His delicious stir-fry recipes were simple, colourful and quick. Stephen Yan’s world-wide fans loved the puns emblazoned on his aprons: “Don’t wok the boat” and “Wokkey Night in Canada” are but two.

COOKS THE BOOKS PRESENTED BY CANOLA EAT WELL

The winners of Cooks the Books, a cooking competition that invites Canadian culinary students from across the nation to compete for the title of Canada’s Best New Student Chefs, were also announced at the virtual ceremony.

The gold medal was awarded to Charlotte Dumont-Cadieux & Ignacio Alejandro Carrasco from École des métiers de la restauration et du tourisme de Montréal in Montreal, QC for their Roast Beef Tenderloin in Crust Stuffed with Mushrooms and Canadian Grains, Fall Vegetables and Whisky-Maple Syrup Sauce

The silver medal was awarded to Angela Mueller & Ivan Milenovic from Conestoga College in Kitchener, ON for their Pan Seared Beef Liver with Butternut Squash Polenta, Three Sisters Stew and Pickled Beet Spheres.

Cooks the Books – A Student Chef Battle, also went virtual this year. The students submitted recipes, along with their accompanying styled photos, which were reviewed and judged based on their writing technique, creativity and presentation by Anna Olson, Claire Tansey and Mark Burton. This competition is presented by Canola Eat Well, with premium sponsorship from The Grain Farmers of Ontario, and educational awareness partner Canadian Beef.

ABOUT TASTE CANADA

Interviews with Karen Baxter, Executive Director, Taste Canada, any of the authors, chefs, hosts, and partners, can be facilitated. Email Steven Hellmann, Taste Canada Publicist, at info@foodiesonfoot.ca with any requests.

TASTE CANADA

Taste Canada 2020 Virtual Awards Ceremony

