TASTE CANADA ANNOUNCES THE 2022 SHORTLIST OF CANADIAN COOKBOOKS COMPETING FOR CANADA’S ONE AND ONLY FOOD WRITING AWARDS
87 cookbooks entered, featuring authors from 9 provinces. The shortlist narrowed the competition to 45 entries, featuring authors from 6 provinces.
Twenty-five years of vision, drive and shared passion culminating as we celebrate Canada's best cookbooks and their talented authors.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 15, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past 25 years, Taste Canada has promoted vibrant and diverse culinary books that have been brought to life in households across the nation. As we look back and celebrate the countless people who have contributed to the organization and allowed it to get to where it is today, we look forward to the next 25 years, and a future that is definitely golden.
— Karen Baxter
"We mark this anniversary year, a significant stage in the continued development of the ONE AND ONLY Canadian cookbook awards in our country. Twenty-five years of vision, drive and shared passion culminating as we celebrate Canada's best cookbooks and their talented authors. Our collective cultural identity in the culinary realm is of significant importance.” said Karen Baxter, Director, Taste Canada. “These celebrated books lead us to look back into our culinary roots and influences and prepare us in anticipation for what's to come by way of new inspirations, trends, environmental stewardship, and shared enthusiasm for all things related to food."
The Taste Canada Awards have been presented to some of the best cookbook authors in both official languages for a quarter-century. The jury is comprised of volunteers from Canada's culinary profession, appointed by an independent selection committee.
Taste Canada has announced the shortlist of cookbooks competing for a coveted culinary writing award. 87 cookbooks entered the competition, featuring authors from a record-tying 9 provinces. The shortlist narrowed the competition to 45 entries, featuring authors from 6 provinces. Are you ready for the reveal? Let’s raise a toast to….
English-Language Categories
Culinary Narratives
Bread & Water Essays by dee Hobsbawn-Smith, University of Regina Press, Regina
***
Food to Grow On: The Ultimate Guide to Childhood Nutrition from Pregnancy to Packed Lunches by Sarah Remmer and Cara Rosenbloom, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
***
Menno-Nightcaps: Cocktails Inspired by that Odd Ethno-Religious Group You Keep Mistaking for the Amish, Quakers or Mormons by Sherri Klassen, TouchWood Editions, Vancouver
***
Mrs Dalgairns's Kitchen: Rediscovering "The Practice of Cookery" by Mary F. Williamson (Editor), McGill-Queen’s University Press, Montréal
***
The Distilleries of Vancouver Island: A Guided Tour of West Coast Craft and Artisan Spirits by Marianne Scott, TouchWood Editions, Vancouver
General Cookbooks
Fast Easy Cheap Vegan by Sam Turnbull, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
***
Hearth & Home: Cook, Share, and Celebrate Family-Style by Lynn Crawford and Lora Kirk, Penguin Canada, Toronto
***
Maman: The Cookbook All-Day Recipes to Warm Your Heart by Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte, Penguin Canada, Toronto
***
My New Table: Everyday Inspiration for Eating + Living by Trish Magwood, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
***
Well Seasoned: A Year’s Worth of Delicious Recipes by Mary Berg, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
Regional/Cultural Cookbooks
Cyprus Cuisine by Christina Loucas, Whitecap Books, Markham
***
Eat, Habibi, Eat! Fresh Recipes for Modern Egyptian Cooking by Shahir Massoud, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
***
Food, Culture, Place: Stories, Traditions and Recipes of Newfoundland by Lori McCarthy and Marsha Tulk, Boulder Books, Portugal Cove-St.Philip’s
***
Macedonia The Cookbook: Recipes and Stories from the Balkans by Katarina Nitsou, Interlink Books (Thomas Allen & Son), Markham
***
The Double Happiness Cookbook: 88 Feel-Good Recipes and Food Stories by Trevor Lui, Figure 1, Vancouver
Single-Subject Cookbooks
Acorn: Vegetables Re-imagined, Seasonal Recipes from Root to Stem by Shira Blustein and Brian Luptak, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
***
Earth to Table Bakes: Everyday Recipes for Baking with Good Ingredients by Bettina Schormann and Erin Schiestel, Penguin Canada, Toronto
***
Jam Bake: Inspired Recipes for Creating and Baking with Preserves by Camilla Wynne, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
***
Sheet Pan Everything by Ricardo Larrivée, Appetite by Random House, Vancouver
***
The Zero-Waste Chef: Plant-Forward Recipes and Tips for a Sustainable Kitchen and Planet by Anne-Marie Bonneau, Penguin Canada, Toronto
Health or Special Diet Cookbooks
Becoming Sugar-Free: How to Break Up with Inflammatory Sugars and Embrace a Naturally Sweet Life by Julie Daniluk, Penguin Canada, Toronto
***
Live Well Collection: Recipes, Food Stories and Culinary Tips to Help You Thrive! by Shauna Versloot, Hamaka, Vancouver
***
The Food Doula Cookbook: A Guide to a Healthy Pregnancy and a Nourished New Mom by Lindsay Taylor, Plumleaf Press, Oakville
The full shortlist can be found at: https://tastecanada.org/
Since 1998, Taste Canada has presented awards to the best Canadian food writers. A champion of Canadian cookbooks, Taste Canada inspires and encourages readers at home and abroad to discover delicious recipes and diverse food stories written from a Canadian perspective. Taste Canada brings together Canadian food and beverage writers, publishers, chefs, restaurateurs, farmers, industry, post-secondary culinary colleges, media, and cookbook fans, recognizing that food connects us all.
Taste Canada is a not-for-profit organization that remains sustainable due to the generous support and sponsorship received from industry partners and the Canada Book Fund.
Interviews with Karen Baxter, Executive Director, shortlisted authors, or ambassadors can be facilitated.
Steven Hellmann
The Foodies Group
+1 416-826-1997
steven.hellmann@thefoodiesgroup.com
